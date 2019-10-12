Brew Dude: Chicago breweries reap awards at GABF

I never really have been involved in live-Tweeting anything. I know this is a phenomenon that finds a lot of interest around the world, but I have not really gotten into it until this year.

I usually forget when the awards ceremony for the Great American Beer Festival is going on. It’s always on a Saturday. I went in 2017. In 2018, I might have remembered to check Twitter for updates as it was happening, but this year, I actually set aside some time to open up the ceremony’s live stream online and watch along as the names and awards were announced.

That technology really could use some work, but I was able to watch the majority of the event, and Chicago really surprised a lot of people again this year.

The biggest news to take away from this year’s GABF is Old Irving Brewing announcing their presence with authority to steal a line from ‘80s movie “Bull Durham.” Old Irving took home gold in Juicy/Hazy IPA category for their go-to New England Style IPA Beezer.

I have recommended Old Irving Brewing early this year, and I recommended this beer if you were going to head there. I’m not saying I called it, but this beer is good, and I did say it first. Old Irving also placed second in a USA Today list of the best brewpubs in the U.S. just after 18th Street in Northwest Indiana.

Craft beer in Chicago is at an all-time high. One of my fellow beer writers, Nik White, of Chicago Beer Pass, said on Twitter after this award was handed out because Chicago has won both years Juicy/Hazy IPA has been a category, GABF should rename the category Chicago Style IPA, which I wholeheartedly endorse.

The next biggest news from GABF is Begyle Brewing winning Wood and Barrel Aged Strong Stout for their popular Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Pajamas. Kevin Carey, one of the founders of Begyle, usually helps hand out the awards during Festival of Barrel Aged Beers, which takes place in November in Chicago.

Carey hands out awards for beers just like this beer in similar categories, and this year, he took home the biggest prize one of these beers can get. Flannel Pajamas is one of Begyle’s flagship beers, which is their oatmeal stouts.

They brew an imperial or double version of this beer called Imperial Pajamas. Then, they barrel age the imperial version, and that gives you the beer that took home the gold. I can’t wait to get my hands on this year’s version of that; hopefully, they will be submitting that beer to FoBAB this year so we all can rush over and try it.

Another big win this year for Chicago is Off Color Brewing. Chicago’s quirkiest brewery medaled for the first time and in a big way with a gold medal for Other Belgian-Style Ale for their newest beer Very, Very Far, which actually should debut in cans (a first for the brewery as well) very, very soon. There is no secret in this column — I love Off Color Brewing. I couldn’t be happier for these people to be honored nationally the way we all root for them and flock to their beers when they come out.

Off Color is as close as I have to an automatic purchase when I see something new hit the shelves. I don’t really even like wild ales all that much, and they have them in spades, but I always try theirs when I see them. I have had Very, Very Far before, and I look forward to snagging these cute cans when they hit the market.

The other gold medal was given to Pollyanna for its American Style Lager or American Style Pilsner, Lite Reading. Pollyanna has medaled before at GABF for their marzen (lager) Fruhauf, which won bronze in 2016. Pollyanna knows how to brew a lager apparently. I covered their Octoberfest celebration last year because I really enjoy that beer. I haven’t had Lite Reading before, but now I can’t wait to find it out somewhere.

Notable other winners this year from Illinois: Ballast Point Chicago won bronze for their cream ale, Gold Style, which is a Chicago original. Piece Brewing took home their 29 GABF medal with a silver for their Belgian and French-Style Ale Swingin’ Single. Chicagoland continues their dominance of that category as Two Brothers has won that award a few times for Domaine Dupage.

Scorched Earth Brewing, out of Algonquin, won for the first time for their Doppelbock. Penrose Brewing, out of Geneva, won a bronze in the Juicy/Hazy Strong Pale Ale category for their Goofy Boots. I saw this beer at The Open Bottle in Tinley Park and almost snagged it; I am kicking myself now.

Light the Lamp Brewing, out of Greyslake, took silver in the Session Beer category for Lite It! Session Ale. Light the Lamp’s beer names connect to hockey in some way. Then, Noon Whistle Brewing pulled the strangest medal this year with a bronze in the Hefeweizen category for Leisel Weapon.

I say this is the strangest because Noon Whistle makes some of the best hazy beers in Chicago and some of the best session sours, so to win for its hefe is an interesting turn of events. It is an incredible brewing outfit, so I don’t mean this as a knock; it was just a surprise to me and probably a very pleasant surprise for them as well.

I can’t recommend any of these beers because you cannot get any of them locally. The closest you could get would be Beezer, which sometimes shows up in cans at The Open Bottle in Tinley Park, but after this weekend, it might be scarce for a few weeks.

This week’s picks for the NES-essary Podcast are a real hodgepodge of with a vast spectrum of quality for this selection of original NES games. We pulled Kid Icarus, Captain Planet and the Planeteers, Marios Bros (the original arcade version), Gauntlet and Rush’n’Attack.

We have heard of four of these titles, and had never heard of Rush’n’Attack. I was not excited to try my hand at Kid Icarus which is on the NES mini and I have not found interesting before. Captain Planet is right in the pocket of nostalgic content that makes this project a pleasure to revisit these pop culture topics again. Gauntlet is notorious for its unrelenting difficulty which do not look forward to encountering.

The Mario Bros classic arcade has no end screen to speak of, so we made this pick a competition amongst the two of us. Weigh in on Twitter or Instagram using the #nesessarypod to tell us your high score.

We finally made it onto Apple Podcasts, so you can find us there.