Movies: Oct. 10, 2019

<strong>‘The Addams Family’ — New</strong>

No rating available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Cartoonist Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara. Written by Matt Lieberman, Pamela Pettler; story by Lieberman. Directed by Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan. (105 mins.)

<strong>‘Judy’ — New</strong>

No rating available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Thirty years after starring in “The Wizard of Oz,” beloved actress and singer Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

<strong>‘Gemini Man’ — New</strong>

Tribune News Service says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview, Movies 10) Ang Lee directs Will Smith in this action-thriller about an elite assassin who faces off against his younger doppelganger. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Written by David Benioff, Darren Lemke, Billy Ray; story by Benioff, Lemke. (117 mins.)

<strong>‘Jexi’ — New</strong>

No rating available.

(Movies 10) A pop culture blogger gets a little too familiar with the digital assistant on his smartphone. With Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Pena. Written and directed by Jon Lucas, Scott Moore. (84 mins.)

<strong>‘Joker’</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Paramout, Movies 10) The controversial film is igniting anti-gun organizations’ political battles as Warner Bros. stands behind this origin story of the Joker. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the deranged, unstable and sociopath, director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) creates one of the franchise’s darkest and most disturbingly sinister back stories that actually rings true to the graphic novel. (122 mins.)

<strong>‘Abominable’</strong>

Tribune News Service says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview, Movies 10) Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. (92 mins.)

<strong>‘Ad Astra’</strong>

Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Brad Pitt plays Roy McBride, a second-generation astronaut who goes on a secret mission to Mars in an attempt to make contact with Clifford McBride, the father (Tommy Lee Jones) he thought died in deep space 30 years ago. (124 mins.)

<strong>‘Hustlers’</strong>

Associated Press says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Inspired by a New York Magazine article that went viral, former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. (110 mins.)