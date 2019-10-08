Community Briefs: Oct. 8, 2019

<strong>Kankakee QuiltMakers meeting is Thursday</strong>

The Kankakee QuiltMakers will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road in Bourbonnais

The guest speaker will be Joan Crookston from Sweet Stitches, of Chesterton, Ind. Crookston will be presenting items and talking about her method of the Illusions pattern. A workshop will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the Bourbonnais Public Library. Sign ups will be at the meeting as well as the workshop.

New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Donna McGovern at 708-828-5110.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library hosting programs</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee is hosting the following programs:

<ul><li><strong>Cricut Basics for craft lovers</strong> — The Kankakee Public Library’s Cricut Basics, a place to share your ideas and learn new techniques. Cricut machines are the ultimate electronic cutting machines for DIY projects and crafts. With Cricut Design Space software, you can design and create projects with your machine.</li></ul>

Cricuit Basics will be meeting from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 22 in the third floor meeting room. Supplies will not be included. This program is free and open to the public.

<ul><li><strong>League of Women Voters of Kankakee County</strong> — The League of Women Voters educates young women and teens on ways to participate in the political process. The LWV meets at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month (this Wednesday) in the third floor meeting room.</li><li>Bingo with the Books — Bingo with the Books is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the fourth floor. The event is free and open to the public.</li></ul>

For more information on upcoming events, contact the library at 815-939-4564.

<strong>Limestone Township Library hosts events</strong>

Limestone Township Library at 2701 W. Tower Road is holding the following programs:

<strong>Women in NASA with James Knapper</strong> will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Since NASA was founded more than 60 years ago, women have played vital roles in the agency’s many accomplishments.

Join Knapper, a NASA solar system ambassador, as he highlights several of the women who have been a part of NASA past, present and future. This is a One Book One Community event.

<strong>Storytime</strong> will be held from 10:15-11 a.m.- Oct. 15, for young children can enjoy a mix of crafts, stories, and music to develop a love for reading. The program is for children 6-months to 5-year-olds with their parents or guardians.

For more information, call 815-939-1696. View all programming at limestonelibrary.org.