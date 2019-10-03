Calling all dancing queens and kings – KVTA presents 'Mamma Mia!'

In “Mamma Mia!” Sophie Sheridan dreams of the perfect wedding, including her father giving her away. There’s only one problem — Sophie doesn’t know who her father is.

Her mother, Donna, the former lead singer in a pop group, Donna and the Dynamos, doesn’t want to discuss the matter so Sophie takes it into her own hands.

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present the enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship in its fall musical, “Mamma Mia!”

Shows take place at 7 p.m., Saturday and Oct. 12 and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 13. Shows are held at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

“Mamma Mia!” is told through the music of ABBA.

Sophie discovers three possible fathers, Sam, Bill and Harry, and on the eve of her wedding, her quest to discover the identity of her father brings the three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited 20 years ago.

“A talented KVTA cast of 38 will offer non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers to make ‘Mamma Mia!’ a crowd favorite,” said director and choreographer Robin Tober-Betourne. Assistant director is Rozy Labriola and the vocal director is Michael Snyder.

“We needed strong chemistry between the three leading ladies and the three dads,” Tober-Betourne said. “And we needed to have powerhouse performers for this dynamic show. We found just the right talent to fill all the roles.”

And the audience will enjoy and remember the show’s songs from “Dancing Queen” and “SOS” to “Take A Chance on Me” and “Waterloo”.

Tober-Betourne added, “The music will transport the audience back to their younger days. And for the younger generations, the music will make them want to Google ABBA and other musicians of that time.

“The audience will leave with a good feeling. The show is fast paced and keeps you moving with music that’s familiar and fun.”

The cast includes Donna Sheridan, played by Kena Clark, od Milford; Sophie Sheridan, Richelle Janes, of Peotone; Tanya, Christine Ronna, of Wilmington; Rosie, Kim Brines-Mitchell, of Matteson; Sam, Michael Pueschell, of Watseka; Bill, Bruce Heyen, of Bourbonnais; Harry, Jeff Schneider, of Bourbonnais; and Sky, Grant Sparenberg, of Kankakee.

Rounding out the cast from Ashkum, Bonfield, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Chebanse, Herscher, Manteno, Peotone and St. Anne are Angela Baldwin, Renee Brammer, Hope Brammer, London Clark, John Haley, Alexander Hamilton, Nicole Klimzak, Romero Lewis, Lai Jen Lozano, Arlene Martin, Chelsea McKay, Isabela Menigoz, Lars Menigoz, Ashley Nogoda, Morgan O’Connor, Kathleen Payne, Sergio Pena Pacheco, Alexis Perzee, Janine Rojo, Meadow Rae Sala, Adam Schindler, Mary Schwark, Joseph Snyder, Andrew St, Aubin, Alexandra Sterk, Kaitie Stutz, Paula Sutter, Amanda Winkle, Chris Wisniewski and Victoria Wisniewski.

“Mamma Mia!” was originally produced in London by Judy Craymer, Richard East and Bjorn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus with some songs by Stig Anderson.

Tickets are available online at KVTA.org or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.

“For those who have never attended a KVTA show before, this is a great way to be introduced to and enjoy community theater,” Tober-Betourne said.

Go!

<strong>WHAT</strong>: KVTA “Mamma Mia!”

<strong>WHEN</strong>: 7 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 12; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 13.

<strong>WHERE</strong>: Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee

For more information and tickets: KVTA.org