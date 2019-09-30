Community Briefs: Oct. 1, 2019

<strong>Kankakee Public Library accepting donations, holding programs in October</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee is seeking specific donations to help the homeless in the community through Fortitude, a homeless outreach program who seek to help the neediest in our community by partnering with local churches and agencies to deliver food, clothing, information and more on a weekly basis.

Each month, the library will have a donation that targets specific items to donate to help others within the community. October’s items are hand warmers and quality adult sized gloves. Donations can be deposited in the designated blue bin inside the doors of the Kankakee Public Library.

<ul><li><strong>Toastmasters meeting</strong></li></ul>

Toastmasters, which helps individuals hone their public speaking skills, will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Oct. 17 in the third floor meeting room at the Library.

<ul><li><strong>Tai Chi wellness</strong></li></ul>

Tai Chi sessions will be held every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. These sessions from The Community Wellness Group practice deep stretching, flexibility, and work to help create balance and energy.

The next Tai Chi meetings will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 8 and 22.

<ul><li><strong>Tuesday Morning Book Discussion</strong></li></ul>

The library is hosting the Tuesday Morning Book Discussion at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the third floor meeting room. The book for October is “Rise of the Rocket Girls” by Nathalia Holt.

Books are currently available on the first floor of thelibrary.

<ul><li><strong>Black Business Council Meeting</strong></li></ul>

The Black Business Council Meeting will be meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the third floor meeting room. This month’s topic will be how to write your business plan.

For more information, call 815-939-4564.

<strong>Limestone Township Library events</strong>

Storytime will be held from 10:15-11 a.m.- Oct. 8, for young children can enjoy a mix of crafts, stories, and music to develop a love for reading. The program is for children 6-months to 5-year-olds with their parents or guardians.

For more information or to register for any programs, stop in at the Library at 2701 W. Tower Road or call 815-939-1696. Visit the website to see a listing of all programming atlimestonelibrary.org.