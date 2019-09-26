MUSIC REVIEW: Lover by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

‘Lover’

<strong>Released:</strong> Aug. 23

<strong>Label:</strong> Republic Records

If 2017’s “reputation” featured a photo of Swift unsmiling in black and white, “Lover” is an explosion of color, clouds and sparkles.

The new 18-track collection finds Swift looking backward and forward through the lens of love.

For many of the songs, she’s reunited with producer Jack Antonoff. This time, they’ve hacked away at a lot of the electronic clutter to show off Swift and her rich pop songwriting.

The album kicks off with “I Forgot You Existed,” which seems to reference her old feud with once-friend Kim Kardashian, whom she slammed in “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.” Now, with genuine laughter, she admits she’s just indifferent. Chapter closed, moving on.

There are interesting touches throughout, including a sax in “False God” and a cameo by Idris Elba (a snippet from “The Late Late Show with James Corden”). She name-drops Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake, while calling herself a “Tennessee Stella McCartney.”

The album ends with one of Swift’s most introspective songs, “Daylight,” in which she sings of waking from a 20-year dark night. Now, in the light, she can see “I wounded the good and I trusted the wicked.”

<strong>KEY CUTS:</strong> “Me,” “Cruel Summer”