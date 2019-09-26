Church Briefs: Sept. 26, 2019

Daily Journal staff report

EH&SS to perform Saturday in Mahomet

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound will be making a central Illinois appearance when they perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Grace Church, 800 W. Oak St. in Mahomet.

EH&SS is a Dove Award winning, Grammy nominated international favorite quartet with a live band.

Advance tickets in the gold (artists circle) section are $30, and silver section is $23. If tickets are available at the door, they will cost an additional $2 each. Call Les at 217-841-3132 to get your tickets.

<strong>Ford Iroquois Deanery Fall Institute is Saturday</strong>

The Ford Iroquois Deanery Council of Catholic Women Fall Gathering will be held Saturday at St. Edmund’s Parish, 219 E. Locust St. in Watseka.

The morning will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass in the church. Brunch will follow in the church basement. The program, Women of the Church, will be presented by Sister Linda Hatton.

Completed dress for the Dress a Girl Around the World project will be accepted. Completed lap robes for hospice patients will also be collected.

All women of the Ford Iroquois Deanery are invited to attend.

<strong>Mission Ministry of Morning Star is Sunday</strong>

The Mission Ministry of Morning Star, will have their Annual Day at the 11 a.m. service on Sunday. The theme for the occasion: God’s Grace: God’s Riches at Christ Expense.

Morning Star Baptist Church is at 570 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. The Rev. Montele A. Crawford is pastor.

<strong>Sacred Heart holding 80th anniversary celebration</strong>

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be holding its 80th anniversary celebration of the sisters that founded the Sacred Heart Mission Church in Hopkins Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 16089 E. 2500S Road in Pembroke Township.

Deacon LeRoy Gill will host the revival, featuring the choirs of Sacred Heart Church of Joliet and Holy Angels of Chicago. There will be a free dinner after the services.

A noon Mass on Sunday will be celebrated by The Rev. Tony Tascheta. All are welcome.

<strong>Morning Star Baptist to host wellness fair</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church, will host a health and wellness fair and American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at the Morning Star Community Center, across the street from the church.

Admission is free. The event will include: blood donations, healthy cooking demonstrations, fire safety, police presence, bouncy house, a massage therapist, tips on exercising and more.

For more information, contact the church at 815-939-2100.