Brew Dude: Sept. 21, 2019

Brew Dude on Tour is back on the road for another trip up north in my quest to hit every brewery considered to be Chicagoland in a Brewers Association tabulation from earlier this year.

So far, I have been to 111 of the breweries listed in the total list of more than 180 in Chicago. I started 70, I have physically visited 41 new breweries and I feel good about my chances of visiting each and everyone before too long.

The first stop on this crazy trip through the wilds of Oak Park, is the eponymously named Oak Park Brewing Company located on Oak Park Avenue in what can only be described as the zenith of Oak Park-ed-ness. I parked in a lot nearby and walked into a funky little joint that was slinging solid beers and even more solid food.

This is a throwback sort of college-town kind of feel bar with flags overhead and all wood bar and plenty of seating for all kinds of patrons. This is a place that you might stroll into as you shop along the avenue in front with a record store nearby and plenty of places to pop into along the route. I had a flight of beers while enjoying a quiet place to a lunch.

I particularly enjoyed the London Britches English Porter while I was there, and thought this would be the beer my wife, Sam, would order if we happened to be in the area. The food is served here in partnership with Hamburger Mary’s, which is a local chain of burger joints usually tied in with breweries. This was my first Hamburger Mary’s meal, and it was delicious.

The second stop I popped into was Exit Strategy Brewing, 7700 Madison St., Forest Park, 1.6 miles from Oak Park Brewing. Exit Strategy Brewing is a slick little venture with all of the branding, seating and arrangements just so that gives you the feeling that someone really took the time to craft every little piece of your experience here including the beer.

There is a little parking lot right next to the taproom with plenty of space. I have not had much Exit Strategy beer before, so this was an education for me. I had a full pour of Posthumulus – Forest Park IPA because I like to sit with a full beer from a brewery to get a sense of a place before I dive into a flight.

It was a bright Saturday afternoon, as I am in there and sun is glinting off some of the stainless steel in the shop. Patrons are chatting with each other over some soft music, enjoying their neighborhood beer basking in the warm June weekend. I will be sure to check back in with Exit Strategy when I get a chance.

The third stop for me was Kinslahger Brewing whose address, 6806 Roosevelt Road, Oak Park, which makes this trip seem confusing, but I promise it’s not. I parked right on Roosevelt Road right across the street from the taproom and walked right in.

It was getting a bit hot in the day at this point, and the short walk worked up a thirst that was easily quenched by Kinslahger’s crisp and refreshing lagers. I was thoroughly impressed with this little place.

Kinslahger takes place in a little shoe box of a taproom with one person manning the shop at any one time. Everything is polished and the right little intricate pieces fall into place to make this a terribly charming operation.

Their tap menus were in the hollowed-out casing of old books. Their elegant glassware takes up the foreground of an illuminated barback. I talked with the bartender-co-owner-brewer all in one pouring beers and talking shop. I probably had at least a sip of everything they had on offer and appreciated each and every one.

I even started talking to a regular about the nature and business of such an interesting outfit. I had one of the better taproom experience I ever had as the sun began its descent into a cooler early evening affair. I relished this slight time and will darken their door again for great beer and even better chat. I am a sucker for a good pilsner and really enjoyed theirs.

The last stop on this little adventure through Oak Park is Flapjack Brewing, 6833 Stanley Ave. in Berwyn, down the line in Berwyn right next to the train tracks there on Oak Park Avenue. I parked right in front of this place on Stanley Avenue.

I had heard their wood-fired pizzas were the thing to try here, but I had already eaten at Hamburger Mary’s earlier in the trip. I got a flight while I was there filled with the oddest assortment of beers I could find on their menu, but again was draw to the Elote Supremo light lager.

I just like a good lager, and this trip really hit the spot for me in that regard. The vibes are chill and it feels like you are drinking at your cousin’s house a little bit in here with friendly staff and relaxed environs. I dig this place in a big way, and wouldn’t mind stopping in again.

London Britches from Oak Park Brewing

<strong>ABV:</strong> 5.6%

I<strong>BUs:</strong> 43

<strong>Style:</strong> Porter — English

<strong>Notes:</strong> “English style porter focusing on toffee and milk chocolate notes.” According to the brewery.

<strong>Where to Buy:</strong> You can only find this one at the brewpub in Oak Park in 16 oz pours for a reasonable price.

Posthumulus Forest Park IPA from Exit Strategy Brewing

<strong>ABV:</strong> 7.2%

<strong>IBUs:</strong> 55

<strong>Style:</strong> IPA — American

<strong>Notes:</strong> “Chinook and Azacca hops give this IPA its tropical fruit aroma and flavor. An homage to our Village and home, the FP.” According to the brewery.

<strong>Where to Buy:</strong> You can only find this one at the taproom in the FP in 16 oz pours for a reasonable price.

Prohibition Pilsner from Kinslahger Brewing

<strong>ABV:</strong> 5.4%

<strong>IBUs:</strong> 38

<strong>Style:</strong> Pilsner — Other

<strong>Notes:</strong> “Refreshing pale lager with a cracker like malt, a touch of corn, and a noticeably crisp bitter finish” According to the brewery.

<strong>Where to Buy:</strong> You might be able to find this at a Binny’s in 16 oz 4 pack cans for $9.99

Elote Supremo from Flapjack Brewing

<strong>ABV:</strong> 5%

<strong>IBUs:</strong> 24

<strong>Style:</strong> Lager — American

<strong>Where to Buy:</strong> You can only buy this at the taproom in Berwyn in 16 oz pours for $6.

A New Dawn – a new day – a new podcast emerges. The NES-essary Podcast debuted this week, featuring yours truly and longtime friend, Josiah Black.

The concept is simple, two guys, 5 NES games, one podcast, first one to the end screen wins. The premise is we randomly select 5 original NES games from a list of 706 titles that were given the NES seal of approval.

We play these games independently of one another and come back to have a live conversation about what we have found. Jokes, gags, stunts and rad moves ensue, and we laugh along the way.

This podcast is on all major podcast platforms starting with Spotify and Anchor.fm, with more to follow. The podcast will drop every Wednesday in two forms – the first episode is a mashup. One Wednesday episode will be a Pull Episode, a brief mid-weeks session where we randomly select the games, followed the next Wednesday by a Play Episode where we talk about the games we played.

If you want interact with us on Twitter and Instagram, it's @nesessarypodcast.