Movies: August 22, 2019

‘Ready or Not’ — New

Daily Journal film critic says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview, Movies 10) A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. Rated R. (95 mins.)

‘Angel Has Fallen’ — New

No review available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) When there’s an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull, his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. Rated R. (121 mins.)

‘Good Boys’

No review available.

(Meadowview, Movies 10) A 12-year-old boy and his two best friends skip school to retrieve his father’s missing drone. Rated R. (95 mins.)

‘Blinded by the Light’

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 1 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) A Muslim teenager finds his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. Rated PG-13. (114 mins.)

‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’

No review available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends unite with the green pigs when aggressive birds from an ice-covered island plan to use an elaborate weapon to destroy them both. Rated PG. (103 mins.)

‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’

No review available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves. Rated R. (90 mins.)

‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview, Movies 10) Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while probing the mystery behind a lost civilization. Rated PG. (102 mins.)

‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’

No review available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Inspired by one of the most terrifying children’s book series of all time, SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town. Rated PG-13. (108 mins.)

‘Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw’

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a genetically enhanced terrorist who has superhuman strength. Rated PG-13. (134 mins.)

‘The Lion King’

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out 4 stars.

(Movies 10) After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Rated PG. (118 mins.)