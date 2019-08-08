Bands to hit the Glad Fest River Street Stage

Anthony Orio’s unique blend of country and Philly soul creates a fresh new sound audiences won’t want to miss. He’s known for his electrifying live performances and strong ability to connect with the crowd.

Orio, a singer-songwriter from Nashville, Tenn., will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday on the River Street stage during the Momence Gladiolus Festival.

“For me, there is no place I would rather be than on stage sharing music with an audience,” Orio said. “The energy that comes from a live show is the ultimate high.”

Orio spends most of his time on the stage, averaging more than 200 shows per year. These concerts have taken Orio to stages throughout North America, playing venues ranging from crowd-packed clubs to country music festivals.

Music has been a part of Orio’s life since he was a young boy in Philadelphia, Pa., when he would borrow his great-grandmother’s cane to sing and dance around the living room. At age 8, his father bought him his first George Strait record, “Beyond The Blue Neon”, and that Christmas he received his first guitar.

Today, Orio has released two independent projects and two singles. His new EP, “Undeniable”, debuted at No. 14 on the iTunes Country Chart and in the Top 100 on the “All Genres” chart.

Local favorite, High Anxiety, will perform Saturday on the River Street Stage from 8 p.m. To midnight.

Audiences can expect ‘70s and ‘80s classic rock — from Elton John to AC/DC and Aerosmith to Journey and everything in between.

“We have a great fan base in this area,” said High Anxiety keyboard player Tom Wood. “People will remember the songs they haven’t heard in a while and revisit them. It’s a magical journey through time and music.”

High Anxiety formed three years ago. Band members Preston Lambert, vocals-rhythm; Eric Larson, drums; Jim Kelch, bass guitar; and Wood have been performing in different bands for 20 to 30 years. The band recently added lead guitarist Devin Mysyk.

What can fans expect?

“A vocal driven rock band with a young shredder guitarist,” Wood said.

Admission to each River Street stage performance is $5. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.gladfest.com" target="_blank">www.gladfest.com</a>, <a href="http://www.AnthonyOrio.com" target="_blank">www.AnthonyOrio.com</a> or <a href="http://www.facebook.com/HighAnxietyClassicRock" target="_blank">www.facebook.com/HighAnxietyClassicRock</a>.