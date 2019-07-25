MUSIC REVIEW: Reward by Cate Le Bon

Cate Le Bon

‘Reward’

<strong>Released:</strong> May 24

<strong>Label:</strong> Mexican Summer

On her fifth solo album, Welsh performer Cate Le Bon continues to expand her own enchanted musical realm with “Reward”

The record’s first line — “decorate the new discord” — acts not only as a motif but speaks to the subtle depth that lies within.

At times she seems impenetrable, at others an aching vulnerability is revealed — at one point determining: “I’m a cross hair.” The intricate hooks also reveal themselves gradually, popping out of nowhere or unfurling deceptively.

‘’Mother’s Mother’s Magazines” reads like a Kinks’ title and starts out like a song from The Fall before easing back for a brass excursion.

“Daylight Matters” is the one to put on repeat. A sultry, almost disco sway meant for late afternoon drifting.

<strong>KEY CUTS:</strong> “Daylight Matters”

— Jake O’ Connell, Associated Press