Pork and Blues Fest rescheduled

The event’s barbecue competition was held June 15, the original festival date. The live music was rescheduled because of heavy rain.

“Bring a chair, eat some good barbecue and enjoy top blues and jazz performances,” said Darrell Williams, of Kankakee, who is organizing the event.

Luke Repass, a self-taught guitarist, will perform from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Repass and his band mates have performed across the nation.

Big Dog Mercer, who also headlined last year’s event, will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. He is known for his soulful voice, emotional lyrics and aggressive guitar style. The trio consists of guitar, bass and drums. To fill out the sound, they add horns, saxophone and/or trombone.

Proceeds will go toward the Vernon Wellness Foundation Christmas gift drive for Aunt Martha’s. Last year, the foundation purchased 238 gifts for children in foster care.

Proceeds also are used to purchase hats and gloves for those in need during the winter months. Last year, the foundation provided nearly 400 hats and gloves.

Proceeds will also go toward the Kankakee Jaycees Little League.

Admission to the Pork and Blues Rib Festival is $10. Children age 14 and younger can enter for free with an adult. No alcohol will be served or allowed on-site. For more information, find the Pork and Blues Rib Festival on Facebook.