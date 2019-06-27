Iroquois County Historical Society holding Garden Faire

The Iroquois County Historical Society is hosting the annual Garden Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St. in Watseka. The event will help support the Old Courthouse Museum.

The ICHS is seeking vendors who would like to participate. Vendors who offer any of the following are being sought: plants, garden art, flower garden accessories, artwork, sculptures, signs, garden clothing, purses, stained glass, repurposed and recycled art items, photography, wood crafts, antiques, homemade jewelry, baked goods and approved home party items. Vendors offering produce also are needed for the event. Those interested can call the museum office at 815-432-2215 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The ICHS is a nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to support the Old Courthouse Museum. Monies raised through various events are used to maintain, repair, update and improve the 100-year-old building.