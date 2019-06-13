Happenings Listings: June 13, 2019

Dance

Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

Kankakee Municipal Band, 7 p.m. today, Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park, Kankakee. Free concert.

Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Linsey Alexander, 6 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more info, visit houseofblues.com.

David Gray, 8 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

Lucas Anderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.

Backlash, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Ditchwater, Beneath The Hollow, Orinoco, Sickening Sadness, 8 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10.

The Way Down Wanderers, The Strips, Kyle Kennedy, 8 p.m. Friday, On The Rocks, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee. Cover: $8.

Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Old Tinley Pub & Eatery, 17020 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park.

Dead & Company with John Mayer, 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. For more information, visit cubs.com.

The Four Horsemen — The Ultimate Tribute to Metallica, 7 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. $10. For more info, visit houseofblues.com.

Mastodon, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.

Buddy Guy, North Mississippi Allstars, Shemekia Copeland, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

New Kids on the Block, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

No Quarter — A Tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legacy, 7 p.m. Saturday, Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Tickets: $35 reserved seating. Dinner available for $12.50. For tickets, visit watsekatheatre.com or call 815-993-6585.

The Sodbusters wwith Mike & Annie, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, 7 p.m. Saturday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

Blue Olives, 9 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more info, visit houseofblues.com.

DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Coheed & Cambria, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.

Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Vampire Weekend, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.

Roseanne Cash and Ry Cooder on Cash: The Music of Johnny Cash, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Theater</strong>

”Murder in the BC Mansion,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Bennett-Curtis House, Grant Park. Dinner theater. Tickets $59.95 per person. Includes 5-course dinner, play, coffee/tea, tax and gratuity. For more information, visit bennettcurtis.weebly.com/mystery-dinner.html.

”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago, For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

”Mr. Blakk for President,” times vary through July 14, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

George Willborn, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more info, go to chicagoimprov.com.

Eddie B, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.