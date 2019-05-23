MUSIC REVIEW: Hurts 2B Human by Pink

Pink

‘Hurts 2B Human’

<strong>Released:</strong> April 26

<strong>Label:</strong> RCA

Right out of the gate on her new album, Pink gives you just the song you expect from the punk superstar: a pop ballad oozing with confidence and giving her signature “f-off” vibe.

“Hurts 2B Human” sounds largely like Pink’s typical aesthetic — mostly pop with a punk attitude and a few sentimental piano ballads sprinkled in.

The album lands clearly in the pop camp. First single “Walk Me Home” is catchy with all the right ear worm ingredients, but this same formulaic pop tendency hurts her on other songs. Her energy and booming vocals may draw listeners in, but the album falls short with some tracks lacking originality.

“90 Days” incorporates a James Blake/Imogen Heap production style with a balanced blend of Wrabel and Pink’s vocals over distorted layers to create a strong track.

<strong>KEY CUTS:</strong> “Walk Me Home”