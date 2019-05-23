Happenings Listings: May 23, 2019

Dance

Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band, 6:30 p.m. today, 17423 67th Court, Tinley Park.

Florence and the Machine, 7:30 p.m. today, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.

Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience, 8 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. $15. For more info, visit houseofblues.com.

Uniform Distortion, Amo Amo, 7:30 p.m. today, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $41. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

Backlash, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Martinis and Karaoke with Robin Behrends, 7p.m.. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.

Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Marianas Trench, 8 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. $28-$30. For more info, visit houseofblues.com.

Rodrigo y Gabriela, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

Planet Filth: Monxx & Yookie, OG Nixin, 8:30 p.m. Park West, Chicago. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Smmer Kickoff with heavy metal: A Silent Truth, Section Hate, Khaos Ordiance, Fools Brew, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

Johnnyswim, Beoga, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $32.50-$107.50. For more infomation, visit rivieratheatre.com.

Judas Priest, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont. For more information, visit rosemont.com.

Banda Jam, 10 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $20-$30. For more info, visit houseofblues.com.

DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Coheed and Cambria, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit livenation.com.

Rock the River Open Deck Jams, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Ginuwine, Dru Hill, H-Town, Shai, Hi-Five, Chante Moore, 8 p.m. Saturday,Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Theater</strong>

”Four Chords and a Gun,” times vary through June 2, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

”Hamilton,” times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago, For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

”The Winter’s Tale,” times vary Saturday through June 9, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

”The Children,” times vary through June 9, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

DL Hughley, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, Schaumburg. Tickets: $38. For more info, go to chicagoimprov.com.