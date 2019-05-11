Life Briefs

<strong>Pleasant Grove church holding musical</strong>

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church is presenting its 2019 spring musical, “Spreading His Word Through Music,” at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church at 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.

Guest choirs will be: New Foundation Missionary Baptist Church, Champaign Fair Haven C.O.G.I.C. and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.<strong>Gallery hosting Jacob Ruch tribute</strong>

The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is hosting a tribute event in remembrance of Jacob Ruch from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. Ruch was a member of the gallery who passed away in December.

At the tribute, the artists and guests each will create a piece of art in a style similar to ones created by Ruch. There will be refreshments and time to celebrate Jacob’s life.

For more information, call 815-685-9057.