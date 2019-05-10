Lynch is 'living the dream'

Nick Lynch was up early Wednesday morning, debunking the stereotype of musicians sleeping in late.

“I’m living a dream,” said Lynch, a Watseka native, when reached by phone at his home in Chicago’s western suburbs. “When you get married and have two boys, believe me, I’m up early. ... We just had our second [child] a month ago.”

Lynch, who turns 38 in August, was born and raised in Watseka and graduated from Watseka Community High School in 2001. It will be a sort of homecoming for Lynch at Saturday’s 9 p.m. concert by the Nick Lynch Band at the Looney Bin in Bradley.

“Nick [Huffman, co-owner of Looney Bin] has been a friend of mine for a number of years,” Lynch said. “Every once in a while, he hits me up and asked me to come down. I say, ‘Sure.’ It’s good to hang out and see some friends I haven’t seen in a while and have a good time.”

It will be the third time Lynch will play the Bin, and the country-rock singer has also played gigs at the Stampede Saloon in Manteno and at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival a couple times.

Lynch’s full first name is Dominic, named after his grandfather and his dad. “Nick” is Dominic Lynch III and his 2-year-old son is Dominic Lynch IV.

“It’s been a generational name for a lot of years,” he said.

His one-month-old son is named Declan. His wife, Erica, is a teacher in the Chicago Public School district.

“I’m not a young pup anymore,” said Lynch, who also is involved in managing Skooter’s Roadhouse in Shorewood, a country music club and restaurant.

“I’m working so much,” said Lynch, who spends time running Skooter’s when he’s not playing with his band throughout the Midwest and beyond on weekends.

He’ll be playing May 17 at Red Rock Saloon in Milwaukee and then May 18 at the Old Crow Smokehouse Wrigleyville in Chicago. He’ll also be playing gigs in Louisiana, Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska and points between through August.

“We’ve played in 30 of the 50 states,” Lynch said.

Nick was an accomplished golfer in high school and went to Parkland College for a year and was a member of the golf team. His love of music won out, and he’s been working on his craft ever since.

His family runs Iroquois Paving Corporation, and his grandfather gave him the blessing of chasing his music dream. It was kind of “If you don’t go for it, you never know what you could’ve done.” He tried out for American Idol three times and made it to Hollywood twice, earning a golden ticket in 2008.

Lynch plays some covers, including Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Kings of Leon, Daughtry, Tom Petty, Kenny Chesney, Eli Young, The Eagles, The Black Crowes and Bad Company, as well as some originals, including his hit single, “I Call Shotgun,” released in 2016. He released the nine-song album “The Reason” in 2013.

The Nick Lynch Band is comprised of Drew Denlinger, Trevor Marshino and Sam Barsi. In addition to Saturday’s show at the Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave. in Bradley, the Nick Lynch Band will play June 28 at the Friendship Festival and July 26 at the Merchant Street MusicFest in Kankakee.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the Friendship Festival this year,” he said. “I love the stage there, and it’s always fun to get up there. That was my first big festival I ever played. I’m blessed.”

WHO: Nick Lynch Band

WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

TICKETS: $10

MORE INFO: nicklynchmusic.com