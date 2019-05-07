Community Briefs: May 7, 2019

<strong>Kankakee library to host events</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the following events:

• <strong>Friends Book Drive:</strong> noon-6 p.m. May 15: Do you have any books you would like to donate? The Friends of the Kankakee Public Library will be hosting the drive.

Books which are donated will be used to help generate funds for the next Friends of the Library book sale. Drop your gently used fiction, non-fiction, or children’s books off on the first floor. No magazines, encyclopedias, textbooks, or damaged books will be accepted.

• <strong>Bingo with the Books:</strong> 10 a.m. to noon, every second Friday of the month on the fourth floor of the library. Snacks will be available. The event will be open and free to the public. For more information, call 815-939-4564.

<strong>Limestone library to host events</strong>

The Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, will host the following events:

• <strong>Stich by Stich:</strong> 6:15 to 7 p.m. Wednesday: Grab your crochet hooks, knitting needles, scrapbooks, or other crafting project. Supply your craft; we supply the space.

• <strong>Mother’s Day Craft:</strong> 11 a.m.-noon (K-third grade); 1 to 2 p.m. (third grade and older) Saturday. Each session will have an age appropriate craft that becomes a special gift for mom. There is no fee for this program, and all supplies are provided. For more information, call 815-939-1696.