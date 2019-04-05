The 'Block' is still hot in the Netflix hit series

The show everyone’s been waiting for is back. Season two of “On My Block” premiered on Netflix March 29, with 10 new episodes.

This season was highly anticipated because of the absolute uproar the season one finale caused. I speak for myself (as a huge fan), when I say I hovered over my phone and the computer waiting for the new trailer for season two.

When they released the cold open for the premiere episode in March, I think everyone was relieved to see Ruby open his eyes during the final seconds. But was he really alive? Only time would tell — until the following week when the actual full trailer was released.

Fans got their wish — at the price of another character’s untimely death.

Ruby, Monse, Jamal and Cesar (Jason Genao, Sierra Capri, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco, respectively) return as the core four, where the streets of the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood of Freeridge (where “sit happens”) are the same as fans saw them last. Dangerous.

But one thing is different. Jamal has the Rollerworld money — $250,000 to be exact. In this new season, fans will enjoy seeing Jamal squirm trying to keep his newfound money safe.

There’s also the issue of helping Cesar find a place to lay low, after Latrelle paid a visit to Olivia’s quinceanera in the final moments of the season one finale. With no one to turn to at home (so he thinks), Cesar has to choose between staying with his girlfriend, Monse, and keeping the ones he loves safe.

Along with addressing Monse’s mom a little more, season two brings attention to deep-seeded issues within the characters. For Jasmine (portrayed by Jessica Marie Garcia), she’s mostly seen as the loud and ridiculous character. Viewers discover she’s her unapologetic self because she has to be.

For Ruby, viewers see him trying to compartmentalize after being shot, trying to get back to the old him as if nothing ever happened. But “On My Block” refused to skate over this. Instead, they addressed the depression his character goes through in order to come out the other side.

While dealing with their own personal issues, the core four figures out a way to clean the Rollerworld money in order to help (you guessed it) Cesar.

Missteps made by Cesar while Monse is away spending time with her mom in the safer neighborhood of Brentwood leaves viewers struggling to continue to hope for Cesar’s safety.

The writing in season two is just as good, if not better than season one. When it comes to the jokes or the deep, emotional moments, the writers hit it out of the park every single time.

You can’t miss season two. Don’t blink during the final minutes of the finale or it’ll all be gone.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.

<strong>Season 1, Episode 1</strong> — <strong>"Chapter One"</strong> — As the first day of high school approaches, Monse returns from writing camp to find that Ruby and Jamal are on the outs with Cesar.

<strong>Season 1, Episode 3</strong> — <strong>"Chapter Three"</strong> — As Cesar sinks deeper into Oscar's unsafe world, the group deals with the emotional turmoil of attending their first high school dance.

<strong>Season 1, Episode 4</strong> (MUST-SEE EPISODE) — <strong>"Chapter Four"</strong> — On Halloween, Jamal persuades the crew to trick-or-treat in swanky Brentwood, where he hopes to uncover clues to a local mystery.

<strong>Season 1, Episode 8</strong> — <strong>"Chapter Eight"</strong> — Cesar spends quality time with Oscar Spooky, Monse finagles a baby-sitting job, Jamal edges closer to the truth, and Olivia experiences a fashion crisis.

<strong>Season 1, Episode 9</strong> — <strong>"Chapter Nine"</strong> — With Cesar's future on the line, Jamal, Monse and Ruby end up in a frantic search around town to find the one thing that may save him.

<strong>Season 1, Episode 10 — "Chapter Ten"</strong> — Partners switch on more than the dance floor at Olivia's Quinceañera, but an act of mercy could cost the friends everything they hold dear.