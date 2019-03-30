Life Briefs

<strong>Dance with the Silhouettes for River Valley Special Recreation Association</strong>

The Silhouettes, a longtime favorite local band, will be performing a dance show from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 12 at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

Put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the evening with family and friends, and everyone is invited. Light snacks will be provided and drinks available for purchase. All ages are welcome, but those younger than 9 should be accompanied by an adult.

The Silhouettes will take the stage at 7 p.m.

The cost is $5 at the door, or call 815-933-7336 to preregister. This is a benefit show for the River Valley Special Recreation Association in Bradley.<strong>Taize Prayer to be held at Maternity BVM</strong>

Taize Prayer First Mondays of the month are held at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais. The first session will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

This nondenominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral strings and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.<strong>CTW holding auditions for ‘Charlotte’s Web’</strong>

Country Theatre Workshop will be holding auditions for the youth show, “Charlotte’s Web,” at 2 p.m. April 6 and at noon April 7.

Auditions will be at the CTW Theatre on Illinois Route 49, 2 miles north of Cissna Park. “Charlotte’s Web” will be performed June 1-2.

For more information and audition forms, go to countrytheatre.org.