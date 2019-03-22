Greasers steal The Majestic Theatre

<strong>WHAT:</strong> “The Outsiders” by Limelight Theatre Works

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

<strong>WHERE:</strong> The Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<strong>COST:</strong> $10 plus fees

Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4074794

Are you a Greaser or a Soc?

Join your gang at Limelight Theatre Works’ production of “The Outsiders,” hitting The Majestic Theatre this weekend.

The Kankakee-based theater group is performing the 1990 play by Christopher Sergel, based on the young adult novel by S.E. Hinton.

“The book came out when I was in grade school, and it went through our school in Joliet like the plague,” said Diana Mullins-Atkinson, of Bradley, the director of the production.

“It’s made me thrilled to see that it’s lasted this long in popular culture.”

Hinton’s novel, originally released in 1967, has since made its way into professional theater, cinema and even school lesson plans.

In her directorial debut for Limelight, Mullins-Atkinson chose a unique production to direct.

Though most community theater groups might see more involvement from women, most of the characters in the production are men.

“It is true that in community theater, you have a majority female involvement,” said Paul Snyder, of Kankakee, who is the show’s assistant director. “But theater actually has a lot more male roles than female roles. It kind of puts a bind on community theaters in general. But, we were lucky enough to get the group of guys that we have.”

Mullins-Atkinson agrees the mostly male cast members have been perfectly assigned to their respective roles.

“We didn’t have a huge amount of people audition,” she admitted. “However, I can say that for each one of our guys, when they came in and auditioned, I knew immediately the roles I wanted to put them in, and they proved immediately to surpass my desires for what they could do in those roles.”

Andrew Beasley, 17, of Kankakee, who is cast in the lead role of Ponyboy, said he originally auditioned with the intention of landing a small, supporting role.

Unfortunately for him, Mullins-Atkinson doesn’t believe in small roles.

“Every role in the show that I’ve ever read, seen in film, seen on stage … every role moves the story forward. If you have one line, that one line is important to the show, and the show will not be the same without it.”

Acting alongside Beasley is Nicole Bridges, of Bourbonnais. She was originally apprehensive about the director’s decision to cast her in the role of 16-year-old Sandy. The 31-year-old high school teacher now has to act as the girlfriend of Greaser Sodapop.

“Well, thank God I look 16!” said Thomas Erhardt, 20, of Bradley.

Through brief moments of sarcasm mixed with familial love, “The Outsiders” cast rehearsed for weeks and had to cancel or reschedule stage sessions amid the polar vortex and the occasional high school math test. Amid the work, they’ve managed to develop bonds with each other.

“With such a small cast, it’s easier to feel like a family compared with a cast of 40 or 50 people,” said Ryan Graf, 17, of Limestone, who is cast as Bob. “When it’s less than 20 people in a cast, it’s so easy to bond with everyone and get to know them.”

“Yes, I actually know all of your names!” Erhardt joked. “Kind of.”

Despite some challenges, the cast is excited to bring the story to the stage. They’re passionate about Hinton’s original message, and many have developed bonds with their castmates and respective characters.

“I think my favorite thing is being able to play a girl who’s not afraid to speak her mind and show emotion,” said Abby Colbert, 22, of Bourbonnais. “With Cherry, especially in the second act, she shows a lot of emotion and a lot of vulnerability and isn’t afraid to get in boys’ faces with her opinions.”

The role has allowed Colbert to consider a new side of herself, while it has helped others to communicate with new people and find genuine friends.

“As a high schooler, we do our high school shows, and we are cast with the same people over and over again,” said Tori Harle, 16, of Bourbonnais, who is cast as Marcia. “Community theater gives you that different option to meet different people from different areas and become friends with them.”

“I have to honestly say that, too. I’ve done community theater since I was 5 years old,” Mullins-Atkinson said. “The one thing I’ve noticed over time with doing community theater is you meet a lot of really great people. It expands your world.”

Clearly, the cast has had fun while rehearsing, and they are most excited to bring the show to life at The Majestic Theatre in Kankakee at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“That’s really the majority of the reason why people do community theater in the first place,” Snyder said. “And in some respects, I feel that’s better. If you have a professional theater, you have professional actors who get paid. And of course, they do a wonderful job for doing so, but in the end, they’re getting a paycheck. These guys aren’t getting a paycheck.

“But then again, that’s the point. They’re not here for the money. They’re here for the love of the art.”

“It may not be a material paycheck,” admitted David Prussner, 58, of Bourbonnais, who is cast in the show as Jerry, “but we do get paid.”

“And that’s what makes it more of a community,” Snyder agreed.

Along with the public performances given by the community theater company, Limelight also is presenting performances Thursday and Friday for area schools, consisting mostly of eighth-grade English classrooms who have recently studied the novel.

“I think that’s what a lot of people need to know about theater — it’s not all about getting dressed up and making the biggest role possible,” admitted Noah Stack, 17, of Clifton, who is cast as Johnny. “You’re having fun, and people are paying to see it.”

“One of the best things about community theater is, we’re here for the sake of love,” agreed Alex Hamilton, 27, of Bourbonnais, who is cast as Dallas.

Though they might occasionally bicker like the Greasers and Socs, the cast and crew of Limelight’s “The Outsiders” are pleased to bring the story to Kankakee County and hope audiences will be inspired by the characters’ unwavering enthusiasm and the show’s greater message.

When the Daily Journal asked the cast who would most likely enjoy watching the production, they simply replied, “Everyone!”

“If you were ever an outcast,” Hamilton specified, “I feel like you’d be able to relate.”

So to all the outcasts, stay gold and see “The Outsiders.”