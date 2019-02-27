Chicago-based artist with autism featured in solo show

A Chicago artist with autism spectrum disorder has never taken an art class in his life.

Barry Lorberbaum, 64, is the star of the first solo exhibit at the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/ArtistsWithAutism15/" target="_blank">Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism</a>, which is set to open Friday.

He started creating art in 2006, and since then, he’s experimented with countless mediums, materials and genres of art.

His show is titled “Withdrawal” and features art in the form of wood carvings and greeting cards, among other sculptures.

“For this show, materials used are metal tubing, heavy textured paper, curtain clips, watercolor paint, colored pencil, deck screws, metal brackets and treated lumber,” he said.

One of the most impressive pieces on display in the show is a 33-foot-wide work created while Lorberbaum was undergoing a six-month unsupervised withdrawal from the narcotic methadone, which also serves as the inspiration behind the show’s title.

Lorberbaum admits his process in creating art may not be the most conventional or even the most convenient.

“I have a home studio in my basement surrounded by the sounds of the furnace, washing machine and dryer and people walking in and out of the apartment building,” he explained.

“Art comes from how I live.”

Perhaps because of how his art is produced, Lorberbaum believes his art is most successful when it’s viewed by the naked eye, and he doesn’t believe it should be discussed beforehand.

“I can’t describe my art to someone that hasn’t seen it,” he said, “other than to say it represents the constant battles that rage between my ears.”

In February 2018, Lorberbaum had one other solo exhibit at the Evanston Art Center.

Meet Lorberbaum at the opening reception from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. The event is free to the public, and refreshments will be served.

To view Lorberbaum’s works, see “Withdrawal” during the gallery’s open hours in March at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The show is free to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Appointments to view the artwork outside of open hours can be arranged by contacting the gallery director, Janice Miller, at 815-685-9057 or jmiller_etc@yahoo.com.

Donations are accepted, and some of Lorberbaum’s works will be available for sale.

For more information, find the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism on Facebook.

