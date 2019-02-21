It's all about the music

I know just enough about opera to know how little I know. But I know what I like.

I passionately love the music, the larger than life emotions, the characters, the drama, the spectacle and did I say, the music?

Since I was a child, I’ve been transformed and lifted by opera — even though I fell in love without barely any formal exposure. Instead, I was swept away sitting on the small rug in front of the television, watching “The Ed Sullivan Show” when these beautiful voices, soaring above all of us, reached into my heart.

So, I could not miss a chance to see the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s current mounting of Giuseppe Verdi’s “La traviata.” And I would recommend — neither should you.

This was a co-production among the Lyric, the Houston Grand Opera and the Canadian Opera Company and directed by Arin Arbus.

It is a classic. Indeed, it is one of the world’s most popular operas, and it is definitely old school, peppered with drama: love found, love lost, misunderstanding, angst, pain, suffering, betrayal, remorse and of course, a soprano on her deathbed.

It is all anchored by the beautiful music played by the amazing Lyric Orchestra, which, for this show, is conducted by Michael Christie.

And the stage is filled with talent: the courtesan Violetta, played by Albina Shagimuratova; her lover Alfredo, played by Giorgio Berrugi, and Violetta’s friend Flora Bervoix, played by Zoie Reams. But a standout in the cast was Željko Lucic, whose rich baritone reverberated down to your bones as he sang the part of Alfredo’s father, Germont. Lucic is a dominant presence when he first walks into Violetta’s country villa and convinces her to give up his son. He remains just as powerful even in remorse when he realizes he has robbed this noble woman of love.

(Interesting fact about “La traviata” — it is based on a true story. Verde wrote it after returning from Paris. There, he saw a dramatization of a novel written by a young Alexandre Dumas about Marie Duplessis, whom Dumas loved. Before she died at age 23 of consumption, Duplessis was considered a brilliant and generous woman who was also the most fashionable courtesan in Paris.)

This is not a totally perfect production, as there is a lack of musical cohesion between the lovers in our story. Berrugi, who is wonderful at showing his passion, love and frustration, had trouble standing up to the musical strength of Shagimuratova. True, he did much better in the second act. But in the first act, his toast to his love — just did not ring out in a fulsome manner. It felt as though it barely went past the orchestra pit.

The stage seemed to be only half in use as the backdrops were sparse and small — something that worked in the second act when the party scene is filled with animated larger-than-life puppets and dancers. But it seemed to be a distraction at all other times, especially when watching the exits of characters, who walked out of the scenery but then seemed to need to run to get off the stage in a timely manner.

Yes, it seems a minor complaint, but it really is a major departure. Lyric productions are known for their grandness and the amazing stage being used to its full capacity, and this is a grand opera.

If you are unfamiliar with “La traviata,” do a little reading and listening. I recommend two podcasts because they will bring to life the music and the drama: “The Met in Focus,” and the Dec. 6, 2018, show on Verdi’s “La Traviata” and the “Aria Code,” the Dec. 3, 2018, episode titled “Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ Opera’s original ‘Pretty Woman.”

Also, while the Lyric kindly offers translations of the Italian above the stage, try and let the music sweep you away. Listen. Opera is not really about the story or even the acting, it’s all about the music.

WHAT: "La Traviata" — 8 performances through March 22

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago.

TICKETS: Starting at $39

MORE INFO: Visit lyricopera.org/Traviata or call 312-827-5600