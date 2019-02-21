Happenings Listings: Feb. 21, 2019

Dance

Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

Music

Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Justin Moore, Cody Johnson, 7:30 p.m. today, Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont. For more information, visit rosemont.com.

Travis Scott, 8 p.m. today, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

Bullet to the Heart, 7 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $10. For more info, visit houseofblues.com.

Martinis & Karaoke night with Robin Behrends, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.

20 Watt Tombstone, Gravel Switch for Marty’s Birthday, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

Kelly Clarkson, 7 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

A Bowie Celebration, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $36-$199. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Backlash, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Gin Blossoms, 7:30 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more info, visit houseofblues.com.

Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Just Roll With It Band, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Lumberjack Bash, Grant Park Community Center, 209 Dixie Hwy., Grant Park

Mr. Big’s Eric Martin, Trixter’s PJ Farley & Sunset Strip, 9 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dilligaf’s, 226 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Blue Water Highway, 8 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $40-$65. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Theater

”Flat Stanley Jr.” 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium, 700 W. North St., Bradley. A BBCHS production. Tickets $5 for students and $10 for adults.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” times vary through March 17, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

”How to Catch Creation,” times vary through Sunday, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more info, visit goodman.org.

”FRIENDS! The Musical Parody,” times vary through March 3, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

“Hamilton,” times vary, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Art Exhibits

”Base 21,” 7-11 p.m. Friday, Feed Arts & Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Solo exhibit by James Jones. Free and open to the public.

“FORMidable Edge,” 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday through Sunday, Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.

Comedy

Marlan Wayans, 8:15 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv, Schaumburg. Tickets: $38-$49. For more info, go to chicagoimprov.com.

Ron White, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

Kathleen Madigan, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.