Happenings Listings: Feb. 14, 2019

<strong>Art Exhibits</strong>

<strong>“FORMidable Edge,”</strong> 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday through Feb. 24, Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.

Dance

Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

Karaoke, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook by Suzanne Davis, 7 p.m. today, Pontiac Township High School auditorium. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or patterson.hjemme@gmail.com.

Sarah Brightman, 8 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys Tribute with Boy Band Review, 7:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $10. For more info,, visit houseofblues.com.

Tribute Night featuring Stone Type Thing, 10 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

Elton John, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

This Must Be The Band (Talking Heads tribute band), 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $65-$80. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Backlash, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

STS9, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more info,, visit houseofblues.com. Tickets: $110 for 3-day ticket.

Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Phyl & Frank, 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Reservations suggested, but not required. Enjoy Valentine wine tasting by Mistie Hill Vineyard before music from 4-6 p.m.

The John Webber Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Brad Ray Band with The Strips, 9 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

Anthem, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Stampede Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.

DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Sunday Night Blues Jam with JD and The Phuzz & Joyce’s 60th birthday, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

Jamie Kennedy, 7:30 p.m. today, 8:15 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv, Schaumburg. Tickets: $27. For more info, go to chicagoimprov.com.

Sinbad, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

Vic DiBitetto, 8 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $35. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Theater</strong>

“Little Women,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s Black Box Theatre, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. For more information, visit kvta.org.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” times vary through March 17, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

”How to Catch Creation,” times vary through Feb. 24, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more info, visit goodman.org.

“Hamilton,” times vary, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.