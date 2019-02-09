Sundance brings a new batch of filmmakers

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival is changing as it paves the path for new voices to be heard and new faces to be seen.

Of course, there are the big names from Hollywood in films that are assured of a release, but Sundance is going back to its roots, cultivating an environment that allows new filmmakers a chance to create work and have it be seen.

The Sundance Film Festival was held Jan. 25 through Feb. 3 in Park City, Utah.

This year, about 50 percent of the directors and more than 70 percent of the award winners were female. This was no accident. Sundance made a commitment to create opportunities not just for women, but for all underrepresented groups, and this year, you can see the difference.

The films were wonderfully varied, intriguing and poignant. They were also very funny, an element not typically seen at any festival.

Amazon and Netflix were the heavy hitters this year, purchasing films such as “Late Night” for $13 million and “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” for $9 million, among several others.

Netflix also brought films to the festival such as “The Velvet Buzzsaw,” which is available to watch now, and “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” available March 1.

After seeing 18 films at the festival, here are my Top-10 films.

<strong>‘Clemency’</strong>

Chinonye Chukwu wrote and directed this film, which was the big winner of the festival, receiving the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for a Dramatic Film. The film addresses the domino effects of a prisoner on death row.

Alfre Woodard stars as Warden Williams, and Anthony Woods as the convicted inmate, awaiting his impending final day. It’s a devastatingly powerful film with brilliant performances in this exercise of humanity amidst hopelessness.

<strong>‘Late Night’</strong>

Mindy Kaling writes and stars in this hilarious film depicting Katherine (Emma Thompson), a late-night talk show host who soon could be replaced by a young, hip male (Ike Barinholtz).

Molly (Kaling) lands her dream job of writing for Katherine, but is the show ready for her? Directed by Nisha Ganatra, “Late Night” addresses all types of discrimination and perceptions but always remembers it’s a comedy, first and foremost.

<strong>‘Words From a Bear’</strong>

Jeffrey Palmer’s feature documentary debut allows us into the world of Pulitzer Prize-winner and Native American N. Scott Momaday’s world. We learn not only of Momaday’s history, but our own, connecting us spiritually with this gifted and eloquent storyteller.

Using candid interviews with stars and those who know Momaday best, as well as capturing our minds visually with sweeping cinematography, this poetic film is memorable and immensely effective on how you see others and the world.

<strong>‘The Mustang’</strong>

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre takes her short film “Rabbit” and magically turns it into a revealing film about an isolated incarcerated man (Mattias Shoenaerts) with no hope who enters into a horse-training rehabilitation program. Gorgeously shot, this evocative and soulful film delves into our penal system as it draws parallel lines between all creatures.

<strong>‘The Report’</strong>

Scott Z. Burns brings us a disturbing film, starring Adam Driver as Dan Jones, a Washington investigator who reveals the truth about our government’s extreme interrogation tactics previously used. It’s a gripping tale depicting actual characters and events with extraordinary performances.

<strong>‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’</strong>

Paul Downs Colaizzo takes his own life and experiences and turns them into a hilarious yet heartfelt film about Brittany (Jillian Bell), an overweight mess of a young woman who turns her entire life around. Weight isn’t her only problem.

She suffers from so much more, and we, the audience, get to take this journey with her, step by step, and watch her grow.

<strong>‘Fighting With My Family’</strong>

Stephen Merchant writes and directs this film based on the true story of British-born Raya Knight (Florence Pugh), who is determined to be a World Wrestling champion. It’s a bizarre tale that will make you laugh, but more importantly, it’s a drama filled with heart, as we experience this family’s ups and downs.

Pugh proves she can become anyone, and, of course, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson adds his signature humor that will make you cry. You never will see wrestling in the same light again, and that’s a good thing.

<strong>‘Top End Wedding’</strong>

Traveling from halfway around the world, Australian co-writers Miranda Tapsell and Joshua Tyler write one of the best romcoms since “Juliet, Naked.” Gwilym Lee (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Tapsell star as Ned and Lauren, two lawyers attempting to get married in the Northern Territory of Australia in just a few days.

When Lauren’s mother goes missing, it becomes a treasure hunt as they follow clues to find Mum. The treasure they find truly is priceless.

<strong>‘Troop Zero’</strong>

Kids (and adults), will love this film about a group of misfits who band together in unexpected ways and find a common goal. It’s 1977, and Christmas (Mckenna Grace) is an odd girl whose mother has passed away. Her dream of outer space and communicating with her mom could come true, as NASA holds a competition to be a part of its Golden Record.

Viola Davis, Jim Gaffigan and Allison Janney co-star in this sweet, funny film that gives us all permission to be a little different.

<strong>‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’</strong>

Zac Efron stars in this biopic film about Ted Bundy and the murders he committed decades ago. The film finds a way to re-create the charm and intellect of this man while taking us on his journey of escaping the law and finding his newest victim.

Using actual testimony and dialogue, writer Michael Werwie provides a disturbingly entertaining look at an evil man who preyed upon innocent women.