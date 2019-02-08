Netflix’s supposedly supernatural ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ is scarily unimpressive

Some artists would kill for great art, but what if some art killed great artists?

“Velvet Buzzsaw,” billed as a horror film, depicts a world in which “dangerous art” is a literal term.

When an unknown artist dies and his art is found and displayed to the public, odd things begin happening to the art enthusiasts who collect the art.

“Velvet Buzzsaw” seems to suggest dead art should not be brought back to life.

Director and writer Dan Gilroy and actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo, all alumni of 2014’s award-winning film, “Nightcrawler,” banded together again for the Netflix film, which was widely anticipated ahead of its Feb. 1 release, and boasted a budget of more than $20 million.

The film stars Gyllenhaal as Morf Vandewalt, an art critic based in Miami Beach. Joining Gyllenhaal and Russo, cast as art gallery owner Rhodora Haze, are several other popular actors, including Toni Collette (“The Sixth Sense”), John Malkovich (“Bird Box”) and Natalia Dyer (“Stranger Things”).

Just as one might expect from an art-centric film, it was shot wonderfully by Robert Elswit, who previously won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for “There Will Be Blood,” and also worked with Gilroy to shoot “Nightcrawler.”

Elswit clearly made clever use of color and design principles when shooting “Velvet Buzzsaw.” Even the most mundane scenes in the film are visually pleasing, thanks in part to the filming locations, characters’ costumes and actual art pieces displayed in the film.

The scenes look so good, even as characters are succumbing to the apparent supernatural forces amid the “dangerous art,” viewers are encouraged to not shy away from the semi-gruesome images spreading across the small screen.

It brings together a skillful cinematographer with an award-winning director and writer, as well as several acclaimed actors. Because of this, “Velvet Buzzsaw” should’ve been amazing.

Despite how great it looks on paper, the film ultimately fails to excite viewers and falls disappointingly short of its impressive credentials. It’s ironically similar to velvet as a fabric — it looks pretty, but is it really all that practical?

It’s actually confusing how bad the movie is. The cast and crew are top-notch, but the film just continues to disappoint as viewers sink further into the abyss of the work.

The script isn’t particularly groundbreaking or gut-wrenching. Viewers aren’t persuaded to feel any sort of positive or negative emotions. The plot is just sort of…there. The beginning is there, the middle is there, the climax is there, and the ending is there.

All parts of the movie are arranged all right, but “Velvet Buzzsaw” just doesn’t make the cut. Out of the 113 minutes in the film, the GIF images of Gyllenhaal’s character stating witty lines or simply looking attractive have caused the most buzz online.

Apparently, similar to velvet, just because it’s pretty doesn’t mean it’s practical. But just as Vandewalt states in the film, “A bad review is better than sinking into the great glut of anonymity.”