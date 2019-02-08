MUSIC REVIEW OF YEARS GONE BY: The 2nd Law

Muse

‘The 2nd Law’

<strong>Released:</strong> Sept. 28, 2012

<strong>Label:</strong> Warner Bros. Records Inc.

English rock band Muse, originating from Teignmouth, Devon, released their sixth studio album, “The 2nd Law” nearly seven years ago, and tracks from the album still stand out.

The album’s title refers to the second law of thermodynamics, along with the cover art featuring the map of the human brain’s pathways in bright, neon colors.

One of the album’s lead singles, “Supremacy,” is the most exciting track of all. Fans hear Muse at their most extreme, with the sounds of a full orchestra, mixed with rock and an incredible bass line. This song could only be used for a group of people as they march into battle of a very trendy war.

“The 2nd Law” was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 55th Grammy Awards.

<strong>KEY CUTS:</strong> “Supremacy,” “Madness”

— Kiera Allen, Daily Journal