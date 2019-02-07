Church Briefs: Feb. 7, 2019

<strong>‘Unbroken: Path to Redemption’ to be shown Saturday</strong>

The public is invited to a free showing of “Unbroken: Path to Redemption” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Trinity Church Ashkum Campus in the elementary building at 203 N. Third St., Ashkum.

The movie is the sequel to the 2014 film “Unbroken,” and it’s the true story about Louis Zamperini, an Olympian and World War II veteran, and his amazing journey from being tortured in a Japanese POW camp to forgiveness in Christ.

Childcare is available. There also will be free popcorn and candy, and the film will be shown on a wide screen. The movie is rated PG-13.

<strong>Ministry Graduation Services planned</strong>

Faith Deliverance Teaching Center, 210 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, will host its 13th annual Ministry Graduation Services at 4 p.m. Feb. 14.

All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact pastor-teacher Diane Epting at 815-272-1056.

<strong>Grace Community UMC celebrates its 40th anniversary</strong>

Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

There will be pastries and coffee at 10 a.m. Guest speaker Bishop Frank Beard will lead worship service at 10:30 a.m. After the service, there will be appetizers and desserts, church tours and a history of the church, presented through pictures and videos, of the transition from past to present.

All are invited. For more information, call 815-932-4011.