Skywatch: Feb. 7, 2019

This past week during our cold snap, temperatures in the Kankakee area reached as low as minus 20 with windchill factors making it feel much colder.

It was the coldest temperatures some of us have ever experienced. But astronomy makes us realize, as uncomfortable as these days were, cold is relative — there are regions in our own stellar backyard that make this weather appear downright balmy by comparison.

This month, we’ll explore the cosmic nature of cold itself, the most frigid spots in the solar system and venture outside on a (hopefully) not-so-cold morning to catch one of 2019’s loveliest planetary conjunctions.

In the U. S. we traditionally use the Fahrenheit temperature system, where water freezes at 32 degrees and boils at 212 degrees. Of course, from our high school science classes, we know the Celsius scale is simpler and easier to use, but for this column, I’ll keep things in terms of Fahrenheit because that’s what we’re familiar with.

The average temperature on Earth is 58 degrees, comfortably above the extreme we experienced a few days ago. (Of course, that average temperature is uncomfortably rising because of climate change — something that likely will make extremes like the cold we’ve just experienced more common.)

But in our universe, heat is the exception, not the rule. Heat is energy, the blessing of living on a planet orbiting a comfortable star. Throughout the rest of the universe, a frigid chill is the norm.

So, how cold is space itself? In the empty spaces between the stars, the average temperature of the universe hovers a few degrees above absolute zero (absolute zero being that point of absolutely no energy or heat at all, the coldest anything can be). On our Fahrenheit scale, the average temperature of the universe is minus-455 degrees.

Closer to our star, things are a bit nicer. Venus, the hottest planet in the solar system because of its thick atmosphere of greenhouse gasses, is 700 degrees Fahrenheit at its coldest. The Earth isn’t much farther from the sun (relatively speaking) than Venus, but what a difference a thinner atmosphere can make.

The coldest temperature on our planet is minus 128, recorded in Antarctica. You might assume that the farther you go away from the sun, the colder each planet would be. Saturn, for instance, has a lowest recorded temperature of minus 312.

Beyond that, Pluto, which surprised scientists when New Horizons passed by revealing an entire low-temperature geology of ice, has a coldest temperature of about minus 400.

But many factors go into temperature, including whether a planet holds any interior heat and whether portions of that object are shielded from the sun’s rays. Closer to home, for instance, and where we’ve had more opportunity to study, astronomers actually have detected the coldest temperatures in the solar system not far from the sun at the edge of the solar system but rather on the Earth’s moon.

In shadowed craters at the moon’s southern hemisphere, forever shielded from sunlight, the temperature has been measured at minus 413, just more than 40 degrees warmer than absolute zero.

Scientists can artificially break these records, chilling atoms to within a billionth of a degree of absolute zero in order to study the strange behavior of particles with almost no appreciable energy. These temperatures, at which particles begin to overlap each other and behave in mind-bending ways, make the cold of space itself look toasty by comparison.

That’s not to make light of the dangerously low temperatures we had here in Illinois. The human body needs its atoms and molecules vibrating with a cozy amount of energy to stay functioning, but even on the warmest summer night, glancing at up the dark spots between the stars can elicit a sympathetic shiver. Outside of our tender cushion of air, the wastes of space are cold indeed.

Hopefully, the bitter cold is over for us this winter, and the changing season will bring (at least comparatively) warmer days. If the mornings do warm (or if you can catch the eastern sky through a window while sipping hot coffee), keep your eye on the planets in the east before sunrise.

Venus has passed below Jupiter, dropping toward where Saturn waits lower on the horizon. On the morning of the Feb. 18, these two planets will sit within about one degree (the width of two full moons) from each other, a lovely sight— and even better through binoculars or a telescope.

As we’ve seen, there’s a temperature difference between those two spots of light that can be about 1,000 degrees.