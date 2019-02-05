Community Briefs: Feb. 5, 2019

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators to meet for lunch</strong>

Kankakee Kultivators invite the public to join them for a light buffet lunch and their first meeting of the year at noon Feb. 14 at the Kankakee County Historical Museum, 801 South Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The club will spotlight Locavore Farms, whose representative guest speaker will describe how to “Dine on the Land.” The Kultivators’ business meeting will start at 12:30 p.m.

<strong>Genealogical Society to meet Saturday</strong>

The Will/Grundy Genealogical Society membership meeting will be 10 a.m. Saturday. at the Coal City Public Library, 85 N. Garfield St., Coal City. This will be Ancestor Appreciation Day, when one can bring an object or a story relating to an ancestor and share it with the members and guests. After a brief business meeting, refreshments will be served. All guests are welcome.

<strong>Limestone Township Library hosts events</strong>

The Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, is hosting the following events:

<ul><li><strong>Valentine’s Day Craft:</strong> 5-7 p.m. Thursday. For children from pre-school to fifth grade. Valentine’s Day craft that can be used as a gift. There is no fee for the program, and all supplies are provided.</li><li><strong>Lego Building</strong>: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Join other Lego enthusiasts for a drop-in time of building fun. It’s for children in kindergarten and up and their family members.</li><li><strong>Storytime:</strong> 10:15 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12. It’s a mix of crafts, stories and music to help young children develop a love for reading. Parents and guardians can bring their 6-months- to 5-year-old children. For more information, call 815-939-1696.</li></ul>

<strong>Kankakee library to host events</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., is hosting the following events:

<strong>• Bingo with the Books:</strong> 10 a.m. to noon Friday, with a chance to win an assortment of prizes. Snacks will be available. This event will be open and free to the public.

<strong>• Ukulele classes:</strong> 7-8 p.m. Monday and Feb. 25. Ukuleles for use are very limited. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to bring their own ukulele.

<strong>• Tai Chai classes:</strong> 10 a.m. Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. These sessions from the Community Wellness Group practices deep stretching, flexibility and works to help create balance and energy.

<strong>• Grape Reads:</strong> 7 p.m. Feb. 12. The library hosts a book discussion series at Grapes & Hops on 251 S. Schuyler Ave. This meeting occurs every other month for food and discussion.

February’s selection will be “One-in-a-Million Boy” by Monica Wood. The event is open and free to the public.

<strong>• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion</strong>: 10 a.m. Feb. 12. Meets every second Tuesday in the third floor meeting room. The book for February is “Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand” by Helen Simonson.

<strong>• LOSS</strong>: 6 p.m. Feb. 12. Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide is a free, non-denominational program that supports individuals who are grieving the loss of a loved one by suicide. The LOSS Program is offered by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago in collaboration with the Diocese of Joliet. They are funded by United Way, private foundations and charitable contributions.

<strong>• February Donation</strong>: Fortitude is a homeless outreach pilot program that seeks to help the neediest in our community by partnering with local churches and agencies to deliver food, clothing and information on a weekly basis.

Each month, the library will have a donation that targets specific items to donate to help others within the community. February’s item is adult gloves.

Donations can be deposited in the designated bins inside the doors of the library. For more information, call 815-939-4564.