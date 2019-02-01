Where in the world is she?

Carmen Sandiego, that is. She’s on Netflix of course! Why not be where everyone else is? Not only that, but she’s hiding in plain sight.

“Carmen Sandiego” premiered on Netflix on Jan. 18, with nine half-hour episodes, perfect for binging, totaling at just four hours and 30 minutes of viewing time.

From the streets of Paris, to the island of Java, Indonesia, the coast of Ecuador, Amsterdam, Sydney, Mumbai and the foggy alleyways of San Francisco, viewers are definitely in store for a miniature education in geography and the history of imports and exports for each location in which Carmen finds herself.

Starring Gina Rodriguez (CW’s “Jane the Virgin”) as the infamous Carmen Sandiego, this new animated show is a prequel of sorts, showing how Carmen first began her lessons in thievery at a institution called V.I.L.E Academy. Yes, you’ll find out what V.I.L.E. stands for before the first season ends.

Learning from the best of the best at a young age, Carmen longed to get outside of the academy to see what the outside world held for herself and her classmates.

These sequences are shown in flashbacks, while in present-day, viewers see a matured Carmen (who’s at least old enough to drive), as she acts as a modern-day Robin Hood, always escaping the grasp of French Interpol agent, Chase Devineaux, and his partner, Julia Argent, who seems to be fascinated by Carmen.

Carmen seems to always make the perfect escape with style and grace.

Finn Wolfhard (Netflix’s "Stranger Things"), stars as Player, a white-hat hacker living in Niagra Falls, Ontario. Player assists Carmen with her heists on the technological side of things.

Although this is an animated series, this is show is made for all ages. It’s adventurous and funnier than you might expect, thanks to the help and comedic timing of Carmen’s Bostonian brother and sister sidekick duo.

Rita Moreno, guest stars as Cookie Booker, V.I.L.E’s financier and book keeper, donning a long red trench coat and hat to match. Cookie unknowingly aids Carmen in her last chance to escape V.I.L.E. Academy.

A full circle moment (Moreno voiced the Carmen Sandiego character in the 1994 animated series) comes to a close as the baton, or red coat and hat, are passed down to the new Carmen Sandiego.

A second season and live-action Netflix film currently are in the works, also starring Rodriguez.