MUSIC REVIEW: Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared by Deerhunter

Deerhunter

‘Why Hasn’t Everything Disappeared’

<strong>Released:</strong> Jan. 18, 2019

<strong>Label:</strong> 4AD

Deerhunter’s latest album is bleak, but in such a way that invokes a sense of calm in an anxious, disparaging world.

Consistent with their past work, “Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?” can’t be boxed into a single genre. As the group’s eighth LP, the band is comfortable in its own lack of sonic cohesion.

“Detournement” adds deep distorted vocals to a Radiohead-like atmospheric track, sounding futuristic.

Deerhunter sees the world for what it is, but repeatedly asks the question, what can we do with it?

“No One’s Sleeping” decries the country’s “duress” as “violence has taken hold,” yet, if it weren’t for Cox’s deadpan voice and the subject of the lyrics, you might be fooled into thinking it was a much happier song.

<strong>KEY CUTS:</strong> “Greenpoint Gothic”