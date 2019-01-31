Movies: Jan. 31, 2019

‘Miss Bala’ — New

No review available.

(Paramount) A young woman battles a ruthless drug cartel to save her kidnapped friend in Mexico. Rated PG-13. (103 mins.)

‘The Favourite’ — New

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country in her stead. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Rated R. (120 mins.)

‘Serenity’

No review available.

(Movies 10, Paramount) Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. Rated R. (103 mins.)

‘The Kid Who Would Be King’

Tribune News Service says 3 out 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Meadowview) A modern-day boy uses the mythical sword Excalibur to battle a wicked enchantress and her army. Rated PG. (120 mins.)

‘Green Book’

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Meadowview) Two men confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. Rated PG-13. (130 mins.)

‘Glass’

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 2½ out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Paramount) Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed killer who has 24 personalities. Rated PG-13. (129 mins.)

‘The Upside’

Tribune News Service says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Meadowview) A wealthy quadriplegic develops an unlikely friendship with the parolee who becomes his caretaker. Rated PG-13. (126 mins.)

‘A Dog’s Way Home’

Tribune News Service says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) After being raised by a cat, a dog named Bella embarks on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. Rated PG. (95 mins.)

‘Escape Room’

No review available.

(Paramount) Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to survive. Rated PG-13. (100 mins.)

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) Beloved nanny Mary Poppins takes Michael, his three children and his sister on a magical adventure. Rated PG. (130 mins.)

‘Aquaman’

Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Aquaman finds himself caught between the surface world and Atlanteans who are ready to revolt. Rated PG-13. (143 mins.)

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Tribune News Service says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10, Meadowview) Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and crosses paths with his counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat to all reality. Rated PG. (117 mins.)