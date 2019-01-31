Church Briefs: Jan. 31, 2019

<strong>Risen Savior to offer monthly free community meal</strong>

Risen Savior Lutheran Church will hold its monthly free meal for the community from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 1 at the church, 1881 W. Division St., Manteno (west of Interstate 57). All are welcome to attend and enjoy the meal and fellowship.

<strong>Coal City UMC to host ‘Hallelujah’ soup supper</strong>

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, invites the community to its February “Hallelujah” Soup Supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soups will be served. Each meal includes a choice of soup, sandwich, crackers, beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts are available.

The cost is $8 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children age 6-12; $2 for children age 3-5; children age 2 and younger eat free. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

<strong>Grace Community UMC celebrates its 40th anniversary</strong>

Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10.

There will be pastries and coffee at 10 a.m. Guest speaker Bishop Frank Beard will lead worship service at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, there will be appetizers and desserts, church tours and a history of the church, presented through pictures and videos, of the transition from past to present.

All are invited. For more information, call 815-932-4011.

<strong>Asbury UMC to host annual All Choirs Pancake Day</strong>

Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will host its annual All Choirs Pancake Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Plain and blueberry pancakes (all you can eat) will be served with sausage, applesauce and beverage. Tickets (available at the door) are $6 for adults and $3 for children.

Asbury UMC is handicap accessible.

<strong>Candlelight yoga at Aroma Park UMC</strong>

Aroma Park United Methodist Church will hold candlelight yoga sessions at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 19.

Holly Froning will lead the yoga, which will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the church at 210 W. Third St., Aroma Park. Yoga is designed to help one focus and find peace. Bring a yoga mat and dress comfortably.

There is no charge for this program. For more information, call the church at 815-573-5575.