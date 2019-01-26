Classic Cinemas recently kicked off its annual Predict the Oscars® contest. Moviegoers are encouraged to submit their award picks when they visit any of the 14 Classic Cinemas theaters through 4 p.m. Feb. 24.

New this year, online ticket purchasers have the option to fill out a ballot online after their transaction. The 91st Academy Awards takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

Classic Cinemas locations in the Kankakee are the Meadowview Theater, 55 Meadowview Center and at the Pararmount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave.

The contest covers seven major award categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Animated Film. All entrants who are able to correctly predict the seven categories will be entered into a random drawing.

<strong>PRIZES</strong>

One grand-prize winner will receive free movies for an entire year at any Classic Cinemas location, $200 gift card good at any Chicagoland Francesca’s Restaurants and two passes to the Brookfield Zoo.

Five second-place winners each will receive a $100 Classic Cinemas gift card and two passes to the Brookfield Zoo. Every other correctly entered ballot will receive a pair of passes to Classic Cinemas and a pair of passes to the Brookfield Zoo.

Contest entrants must be at least 16 years old and can enter one ballot per person, per day. A complete list of contest rules is on the back of the ballot and on Classic Cinemas’ website. The Predict the Oscars® contest is sponsored by Brookfield Zoo and Francesca’s Restaurants.

Members of Classic Cinemas’ Classic Rewards loyalty program are eligible to earn extra reward points by participating in their Oscars® Rewards promotion. Visit Classic Cinemas’ website for a full list of locations and to sign up for Classic Rewards for free.

Classic Cinemas, based in Downers Grove, is a family-owned movie exhibitor operated by Willis, Shirley and Chris Johnson. Established in 1978, Classic Cinemas operates 111 screens at 14 locations across northern Illinois.