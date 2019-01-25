Take your pick for streaming this month

February brings an array of choices, from the new Netflix original series “Russian Doll,” “As Good as It Gets,” the second season of “Legion” and a four-part docuseries from Jordan Peele on Lorena Bobbitt.
NETFLIX TV
“Russian Doll”
WHAT: Season 1
ARRIVING: Feb. 1
DETAILS: A young woman in New York tries to escape from a party that’s being thrown in her honor.
“One Day at a Time”
WHAT: Season 3
ARRIVING: Feb. 8
DETAILS: Follows three generations of the same Cuban-American family living in the same house: a newly divorced former military mother, her teenage son and daughter and her old-school mother.
“The Umbrella Academy”
WHAT: Season 1
ARRIVING: Feb. 15
DETAILS: A disbanded group of superheroes reunite after their adoptive father, who trained them to save the world, dies.
Movies
“Velvet Buzzsaw”
ARRIVING: Feb. 1
DETAILS: Big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce.
“As Good as It Gets”
ARRIVING: Feb. 1
DETAILS: A single mother and waitress, a misanthropic author and a gay artist form an unlikely friendship after the artist is assaulted in a robbery.
“High Flying Bird”
ARRIVING: Feb. 18
DETAILS: A sports agent pitches a rookie basketball client on an intriguing and controversial business opportunity during a lockout.
HULU TV
“Legion”
WHAT: Season 2
ARRIVING: Feb. 3
DETAILS: David Haller is a troubled young man diagnosed as schizophrenic, but after a strange encounter, he discovers special powers that will change his life forever.
“Archer”
WHAT: Season 9
ARRIVING: Feb. 25
DETAILS: Covert black ops and espionage take a back seat to zany personalities and relationships between secret agents and drones.
Movies
“The Big Lebowski”
ARRIVING: Feb. 1
DETAILS: Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.
“Space Jam”
ARRIVING: Feb. 1
DETAILS: In a desperate attempt to win a basketball match and earn their freedom, the Looney Tunes seek the assistance of retired basketball champion Michael Jordan.
“Next”
ARRIVING: Feb. 15
DETAILS: A Las Vegas magician who can see into the future is pursued by FBI agents seeking to use his abilities to prevent a nuclear terrorist attack.
AMAZON PRIME TV
“In Plain Sight”
WHAT: Seasons 1-5
ARRIVING: Feb. 1
DETAILS: U.S. Marshall Mary Shannon must hunt down witnesses for federal cases in the witness protection program while also managing her own rather dysfunctional family and personal life.
“Just Add Magic”
WHAT: Season 3
ARRIVING: Feb. 1
DETAILS: Three friends cook up spells to unlock the secrets and curses that befall their small town.
“Lorena”
WHAT: Season 1
ARRIVING: Feb. 15
DETAILS: A new perspective on the story of Lorena Bobbitt and how one event laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalized media coverage.
Movies
“Next Day Air”
ARRIVING: Feb. 1
DETAILS: Two inept criminals are mistakenly delivered a package of cocaine and think they’ve hit the jackpot, triggering a series of events that changes ten people’s lives forever.
“The Time Traveler’s Wife”
ARRIVING: Feb. 1
DETAILS: A Chicago librarian has a gene that causes him to involuntarily time travel, creating complications in his marriage.
“What They Had”
ARRIVING: Feb. 16
DETAILS: Bridget returns home at her brother’s urging to deal with her ailing mother and her father’s reluctance to let go of their life together.
A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.