Taste Fest rescheduled for Jan. 26

The 2019 Taste Fest has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 at Northfield Square mall because of the expected snowfall on Saturday, the original scheduled date.

Taste Fest will still be from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets purchased online still are good for next Saturday. If you purchased tickets and are unable to attend next week, contact the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and it will process a refund.

The chamber office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 200 E. Court St., Suite 710. The phone number is 815-351-9068. The email address is info@kankakeecountychamber.com.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.