Movies: Dec. 13, 2018

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ — New No review available. (Movies 10, Paramount) Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and crosses paths with his counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat to all reality. Rated PG. (117 mins.) ‘The Mule’ — New No review available. (Movies 10, Meadowview) A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel. Rated R. (116 mins.) ‘Mortal Engines’ — New No review available. (Movies 10, Paramount) In a post- apocalyptic world where cities ride on wheels and consume each other to survive, two people meet in London and try to stop a conspiracy. Rated PG-13. (128 mins.) ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me’ Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars. (Meadowview) When author Lee Israel falls out of step with current tastes, she turns to deception. Rated R. (107 mins.) ‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’ Tribune News Service says 2 out of 4 stars. (Meadowview) When a cop who is just out of rehab takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue, she faces a series of bizarre, violent events caused by an evil entity in one of the corpses. Rated R. (85 mins.) ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Tribune News Service says 3 out of 4 stars. (Movies 10) Six years after the events of “Wreck-It Ralph,” Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a Wi-Fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure. Rated PG. (112 mins.) ‘Creed II’ Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars. (Paramount, Movies 10) Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, light heavyweight contender Adonis Johnson faces off against Russian Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago. Rated PG-13. (128 mins.) ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ No review available. (Movies 10) Magizoologist Newt Scamander teams up with Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all muggles. Rated PG-13. (134 mins.) ‘Instant Family’ Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars. (Movies 10, Meadowview) A couple quickly learns the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings. Rated PG-13. (118 mins.) ‘Dr. Suess’ The Grinch’ Tribune News Service says 2½ out of 4 stars. (Paramount, Movies 10) When the Whos declare they are going to make Whoville’s Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: He must steal Christmas. Rated PG. (90 mins.)

