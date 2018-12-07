The Looney Bin remembers Dimebag Darrell

<strong>WHAT:</strong> Dimebag Darrell tribute concert

<strong>WHERE:</strong> The Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday

The Looney Bin will celebrate the life of Dimebag Darrell on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of his death.

Dimebag Darrell, born Darrell Lance Abbott, was a heavy metal guitarist and songwriter active from the 1980s until his death. He founded the band Pantera in 1981 with his brother, Vinnie Paul.

Arlington, Texas-based Pantera played for more than two decades and released nine studio albums before disbanding in 2003.

Afterward, Dimebag Darrell and his brother formed Damageplan and released their debut studio album, “New Found Power” in February 2004.

Ten months later, Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed during a show in Columbus, Ohio. He was 38.

Damageplan never played another show, though fans of both Damageplan and Pantera still remember Dimebag Darrell as a great musician and writer.

He has been listed among the greatest guitarists of all time by magazines such as Rolling Stone, Guitar World and Metal Hammer.

Nick Huffman, owner of The Looney Bin, states he is a “big time” fan of Pantera since they released their fifth studio album, “Cowboys from Hell,” in 1990.

Huffman listened to Dimebag Darrell, Paul and all the bandmates since high school. Pantera’s music drove him through his teenage years and his early 20s. He even has a chest tattoo dedicated to them.

Interestingly, album promo shots of Dimebag Darrell were shot in “this very place I’m standing in,” Huffman said, by music photographer Chad Lee in the early 2000s for “Rebel Meets Rebel,” an album by Darrell, Paul and Pantera bassist Rex Brown in collaboration with country artist David Allan Coe.

“It’s an interesting tie to here,” Huffman said.

“Join us in celebrating [Dimebag Darrell’s] life, legacy and all the badassery he left for us and generations to come,” The Looney Bin said on their Facebook event page.

The celebration will start at 8:30 p.m. with the debut Bin performance of Among the Essence, a rock band originating from Michigan City, Ind., in 2006. Fans may hear singles such as “Take My Hand,” “Pulse” and “Pipe Bombs & Broken Dreams” during the band’s hour-long set.

At 10 p.m., Pantera tribute band BLACK TOOTH will take the stage for another hour of metal.

BLACK TOOTH wanted to play at The Bin for a while, Huffman said, and when their availability opened up in December, Huffman realized Dec. 8 fell on a Saturday.

The show worked out as a perfect way to pay homage to a widely beloved and influential heavy metal artist.

The foursome was originally formed in 2017 by brothers Aaron and Cory Rogers, of Valparaiso, Ind., to salute Dimebag Darrell and his brother, who died in June at age 54.

“Our goal is to bring to the stage the power and strength Vinnie and Dime delivered,” BLACK TOOTH said on their Facebook page. “BLACK TOOTH is set to dominate!”

The band performs Pantera songs such as “Yesterday Don’t Mean Sht,” “No Good (Attack the Radical)” and “Becoming,” highlighting some of the most popular and underrated songs the band released.

The night at The Looney Bin ends with Freak On A Leash, a Chicago-based Korn tribute band, playing their third Bin performance for 90 minutes until 1 a.m. Sunday with a special guest sharing the stage.

The group originally formed for a one-night-only show in Steger, but the bandmates decided to keep the tribute going “in hopes of accomplishing something new and adventurous,” the band said on their Facebook page.

“We touch base with all the singles you want to hear and at the same time, we are not afraid to journey into the darker side of Korn and bring out some true fan favorites.”

Obviously, they frequently perform Korn’s hit single, “Freak on a Leash,” along with other popular songs such as, “Coming Undone,” “Falling Away from Me” and “Somebody Someone.”

In between sets, metal lovers should be sure to grab a drink the Bin’s bar and order some food from Bull’s BBQ.

For more information, find The Looney Bin on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.