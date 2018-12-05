Gretchen Charlton gallery features emerging artist

The latest exhibition at the Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery begins Sunday.

“Channeling” is a solo show by emerging artist Mike Brown. Brown was originally exposed to the tattoo art scene but has found his niche in oil painting.

In his paintings, he blurs the lines between street art and fine art by making work that forces viewers to rethink what they believe about oil paintings.

“Brown’s work has attempted to include abstracted human anatomy — stringy flesh or stretched tendons — to stand as a metaphor for the invisible realities of any experience, making this a wonderful following exhibition to the [previous] abstract show,” said gallery director Victoria Strole.

His largest work (so far) is a 20-by-50-foot mural at the UFS Downtown Outlet Center in Peoria, which “combines his love for science fiction and graffiti,” Strole said.

Brown received an Master of Fine Arts at Bradley University in Peoria.

“Channeling” will be on display until Jan. 20 at the gallery in Presence Heritage Village, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. As always, the gallery is free to the public and open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An artist reception will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the gallery.

For more information, <a href="https://www.presencehealth.org/presence-heritage-village-kankakee-gretchen-charlton-art-gallery">visit the gallery’s website</a> or <a href="https://www.facebook.com/gretchencharltonartgallery/" target="_blank">find its Facebook page</a>.