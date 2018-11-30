Reel Talk: 'Widows'

Gillian Flynn, of “Sharp Objects” and “Gone Girl” fame, co-writes with director Steve McQueen the screen adaptation of “Widows,” starring Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo and Liam Neeson.

The thriller is set in our very own backyard of Chicago, as four widows whose husbands’ criminal activities leave them in debt to the wrong people must somehow pay it back.

“Widows” is an elemental thriller, tapping into all the right spots to give us a high intensity caper filled with a couple unexpected twists along the way. What makes this story a little different is that we have women leading the way. This adds a component of not yet utilized complexity as it delves into relationships and how these women strategize. While they may not have the braun, they’ve got the courage, intelligence and emotional strength that just might be stronger than any physical muscle.

Don’t worry, though. There’s plenty of action, a crash and explosion or two and a bit of violence creating a perfect balance in this good, old-fashioned heist film.

We meet Veronica and Harry (Neeson) as the happy couple, living a high-end life, loving one another. We quickly find that we are looking into the past and the current times are tragic for Veronica, Linda (Rodriguez), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), and Amanda (Carrie Coon) as their husbands have all died in a violent car chase as they attempted to evade police after stealing millions of dollars.

Veronica is soon visited by the man her husband was to give this money to — a debt she now owes. Presented with information by her driver if anything should happen to Harry, Veronica finds herself in a precarious position and the plans to her financial freedom in her hands.

Veronica, reaching out to the other women whom she has never met, leads them in planning an intricate heist. Alice, a victim of spousal abuse, has been bullied her entire life as we see from her mother’s (Jacki Weaver) interactions. Linda is the victim of a lying husband. Belle (Erivo) lives in the projects with no hope of escape.

They are an unlikely group and have all hit rock bottom, which makes their decision to pull off this robbery easier. The story becomes an empowering one as we see these women gain confidence in themselves as well as trust and friendship in one another.

Davis, not surprisingly, is powerful in this role as leader, but it is her character’s vulnerability and past emotional turmoil that allows her to give her character greater depth. This could have easily been a flat and undeveloped role, but with Davis at the helm, she creates a character we care about and one with whom we can identify. Rodriguez is finally given a role that has more complexity to it than in the past, showing us she is an engagingly capable actress.

“Widows” is an intense, complex and exhilarating thriller that takes a chance with women as the lead. With remarkably strong performances, an incredible script and deft direction, you begin to see that gender changes can make things more interesting — and sometimes even better.

<em>4 stars</em>

<strong>WHAT:</strong> "Widows"

<strong>WHEN:</strong> All weekend.

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Classic Cinemas Paramount Theatre

<strong>TIMES:</strong> 11:00 a.m. 1:45 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7:15 p.m. 10:00 p.m.