December brings gifts in the form of your favorite films and TV series

Love Christmas movies, but still want more variety? Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have you covered for the month of December. A boy named Kevin who was left home alone, a gang of heroes fighting together against a villain named Thanos and a newly divorced woman striving to make a name for herself in the comedy industry are among the top picks next month on your favorite streaming platforms.

NETFLIX TV

“Wanted”

WHAT: Season 3

ARRIVING: Dec. 13

DETAILS: Two strangers are prime suspects in a murder.

Original “Tidelands”

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Dec. 14

DETAILS: A body washes ashore in the small fishing village of Orphelin Bay, inhabited by half siren/half humans known as Tidelanders.

“Greenleaf”

WHAT: Season 3

ARRIVING: Dec. 21

DETAILS: The Bishop and Lady Mae’s crumbling marriage threatens to destroy the Greenleaf family, then a two-million dollar IRS tax bill arrives at Calvary, putting the church in danger.

“The Magicians”

WHAT: Season 3

ARRIVING: Dec. 24

DETAILS: After being recruited to a secretive academy, a group of students discover that the magic they read about as children is very real-and more dangerous than they ever imagined.

NETFLIX Movies

Original “Dumplin”

ARRIVING: Dec. 7

DETAILS: Willowdean (‘Dumplin’), the plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen, signs up for her mom’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

Original “Roma”

ARRIVING: Dec. 14

DETAILS: A story that chronicles a year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s.

Original “Bird Box”

ARRIVING: Dec. 21

DETAILS: A woman and a pair of children are blindfolded and make their way through a dystopian setting along a river.

“Avengers: <strong>Infinity War”</strong>

ARRIVING: Christmas Day

DETAILS: The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

HULU TV

“Into The Dark: <strong>Pooka”</strong>

WHAT: Episode 3

ARRIVING: Dec. 7

DETAILS: A struggling actor gets a holiday job as a Christmas character in a plush suit to promote the hottest toy of the year, “Pooka.” At first, it’s a fun and friendly distraction, but he slowly develops two personalities — one when he’s in the suit, and one that’s outside it — as Pooka slowly starts to take possession of him.

Original “Marvel’s Runaways”

WHAT: Season 2

ARRIVING: Dec. 21

DETAILS: Leaving their homes and parents behind, the Runaways are learning to live on their own in season two, while coming up with a plan to take down PRIDE.

HULU Movies

“Four Christmases”

ARRIVING: Dec. 1

DETAILS: A couple struggles to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas.

“Happy Christmas”

ARRIVING: Dec. 1

DETAILS: After a break up, Jenny moves in with writer Kelly, her filmmaker husband and their child. Despite a rocky start, Jenny’s influence helps Kelly realize that an evolution in her life, career and relationship is necessary for her happiness.

“Home Alone”

ARRIVING: Dec. 1

DETAILS: An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

“Deck the Halls”

ARRIVING: Dec. 2

DETAILS: Two neighbors have it out after one of them decorates his house for the holidays so brightly that it can be seen from space.

AMAZON PRIME TV

Original “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

WHAT: Season 2

ARRIVING: Dec. 5

DETAILS: Midge Maisel takes her comedy act to the Catskills and adjusts to life as a divorcee.

“4 Blocks”

WHAT: Season 2

ARRIVING: Dec. 15

DETAILS: Based in Neukölln, Berlin Toni manages the daily business of dealing with the Arabic gangs and ends up wanting to leave his old life behind for his family, but as expected, it’s never that simple.

“Vanity Fair”

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Dec. 21

DETAILS: An adaption of the 1848 novel by William Makepeace Thackeray, follows the lives of Becky Sharp and Emmy Sedley amid their friends and families during and after the Napoleonic Wars.

AMAZON PRIME Movies

“Wild Wild West”

ARRIVING: Dec. 1

DETAILS: The two best hired guns in the West must save President Grant from the clutches of a nineteenth-century inventor-villain.

“Before I Fall”

ARRIVING: Dec. 8

DETAILS: February 12 is just another day in Sam’s charmed life, until it turns out to be her last. Stuck reliving her last day over and over, Sam untangles the mystery around her death and discovers everything she’s losing.

“Evan Almighty”

ARRIVING: Dec. 16

DETAILS: God contacts Congressman Evan Baxter and tells him to build an ark in preparation for a great flood.

“Iron Man”

ARRIVING: Dec. 25

DETAILS: After being held captive in an Afghan cave, billionaire engineer Tony Stark creates a unique weaponized suit of armor to fight evil.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.