Reach for the Stars With the Sims 4 Get Famous, Available Now

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Electronic Arts Inc and Maxis recently announced the worldwide launch of " With The Sims 4 Get Famous, players can have their Sims live out their wildest dreams of fame as they become A-list celebrities and experience a life of stardom in a brand new acting career, or gain worldwide acclaim in their current career as a chef or musician. Players can also dress up their Sims in designer fashion and attend VIP parties, living their best Sim lives in glamorous mansions with lavish decorations, like a golden toilet or sleeping pod, in the dazzling new world of Del Sol Valley.

The Sims 4 Get Famous Expansion Pack is now available on PC and MAC. Players can rise from rags to riches and achieve celebrity status in the glitzy world of Del Sol Valley.

Become a big star through an all-new acting career where players’ Sims can catch their big break with a role in a television series or a commercial gig or land a starring role in a blockbuster film. With the addition of new skills, Sims can pursue stardom as an influencer streaming at a new video station or gain international fame in any career they choose.

“The Sims 4 Get Famous gives players a chance to experience the highs and lows and everything in between when it comes to the wild, unpredictable life of fame,” said Grant Rodiek, senior producer. Our team has worked hard to bring this highly-requested expansion to the players, and we can’t wait for them to tell exciting new stories of their Sims’ path to stardom in Del Sol Valley.”

In the brand new world of Del Sol Valley is a city full of dreams for Sims on the road to fame and fortune. From starting up in a modest home in Mirage Park to working their way up to a lavish mansion in the hills of The Pinnacles, this place is where dreams become reality. Players can decorate their Sims newly acquired homes with new modern furniture, fill their mansion with gold-plated furniture that is never too extra, or add a money vault just to hold their riches.

Download The Sims 4 Get Famous Expansion Pack now on PC and Mac on Origin™. The expansion pack is rated “T” by the ESRB. For more information and to stay on top of the latest The Sims 4 news, please visit <a href="http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesims.com&esheet=51900999&newsitemid=20181116005025&lan=en-US&anchor=www.TheSims.com&index=2&md5=ad2089f6f9f0b03c03a3f3745bbb7763" target="—blank">www.TheSims.com</a>.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS™ 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY.

