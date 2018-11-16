Netflix's '22 July' recounts deadly Norway attacks

In Norway, the deadliest attacks since World War II happened July 22, 2011.

Anders Behring Breivik, a 32-year-old right-wing extremist, killed 77 people and injured more than 300 others. One in four Norwegians knew someone affected by the attacks.

The film “22 July” details those attacks and how Breivik’s terrorism affected the country and its people. It’s based on a book titled, “One of Us: The Story of a Massacre in Norway — and Its Aftermath” by Åsne Seierstad, a Norwegian freelance journalist and writer.

The film, directed by English filmmaker and former journalist Paul Greengrass (the “Bourne” series), originally premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September. The R-rated film, featuring a Norwegian cast and crew, was released on Netflix on Oct. 10.

The climax of the story happens within the first half hour of the 143-minute film. It opens with Breivik (Anders Danielsen Lie, “Personal Shopper”), dressed in a police uniform, loading explosives into a white van. He drives to Regjeringskvartalet, a collection of buildings housing several government offices, in Oslo, the capital of Norway, and then parks the van outside the office of Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

The bomb detonates, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others.

While Oslo’s citizens are panicked and police are occupied, Breivik arrives at the nearby island of Utøya, surrounded by the lake Tyrifjorden, where about 650 young people are staying for a summer camp sponsored by the Workers’ Youth League, a political youth organization affiliated with the Norwegian Labour Party.

“Hi. Martin Nilsen, Oslo Police Department,” he says while dressed in a police uniform. “They sent me to secure the island.”

When he’s asked for an ID by two adults overseeing the youth camp, Breivik shoots and kills them both.

The youth hear the gunshots and soon see Breivik stride toward them, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic pistol. They attempt to flee, but many are shot and killed.

Some run into a nearby woods, and others — including brothers Viljar and Torje Hanssen, portrayed by budding actors Jonas Strand Gravli and Isak Bakli Aglen, respectively — hide amid the rock formations surrounding the edge of the lake.

Before the real Oslo police and government officials become aware of the situation on Utøya, Breivik kills 69 participants in the camp — 33 younger than age 18 — and injures more than 100 others.

These first scenes in the film are gruesome — as they should be. There’s no way to illustrate any mass shooting or act of terrorism without showing the innocent people petrified with fear and running for their lives.

For sensitive viewers who are easily rattled or bothered by blood, this film will make you uncomfortable.

This film is not fun to watch, but it is important to see, whether you remember the Norway attacks or can’t even locate the country on a map, because it shows how acts of violence affect not only the people murdered or injured, but their families, friends and country.

The remainder of the film shows the aftermath of violence and how the Hanssen family and everyone in Norway attempt to repair their bodies and minds.

The lives of nearly everyone in Norway are now divided into two: life before July 22 and life after.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.