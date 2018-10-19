Reel Talk: "Halloween"

For those of us old enough to remember John Carpenter’s “Halloween” from 1978 starring Jamie Lee Curtis, there is a nostalgic excitement to the “true sequel” to the film 40 years later opening this weekend.

While there have been many sequels to the Michael Myers tale, this newest “Halloween” discards all of those and fills in the last 40 years with what’s happened to Laurie Strode (Curtis) and Myers. Perhaps my childhood memories got the best of me as I expected a lot from this film and was overall disappointed. That’s not to say there weren’t some “gotcha” moments that made me jump and laugh at the same time, but the movie was so predictable and formulaic, caught up in the stereotypical slasher movie genre, that it becomes just another “Halloween” sequel, not capturing any of the sensory prelude to terror that Carpenter so perfectly parlayed.

We meet Myers chained to a ton weight, standing in a “courtyard” in a boxed area in a mental institution where he has been for the past several decades. He will be transferred to a new facility that promises to be even more abysmal, but two eager podcasters are on the job to find out as much as they can about this long-ago committed crime and the mute serial murderer before he is loaded onto a bus to go to his new home.

Strode has become the tough as nails prepper, but what she’s been preparing for is the day she could kill Myers once and for all. She has raised her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) to fight, but lost custody of her, adding to Laurie’s emotional toll of victimization. Now a grandmother, Strode knows the day is coming for her to kill Myers and to protect Karen and Allyson (Andi Matichak) at all costs.

There are plenty of convenient and typical set-ups that happen throughout the film such as the transfer on a bus at night and people making predictably bad decisions resulting in their brutal death. As anticipated, the bus, during the transport, crashes and Michael Myers is once again on the loose and he’s not letting anything or anyone get in his way as he looks for Laurie.

Actually, there are plenty of people who don’t get in his way and he takes many a detour to kill them in gruesomely awful ways, complete with sound effects and the gory aftermath such as a handful of bloody teeth sprinkled upon a dirty public bathroom floor.

As Laurie readies her arsenal of weapons to put an end to “the Boogie Man,” she tries to round up her family who, at this point in the story, thinks she’s just a kookie old woman living in the woods. Of course, no one should mess with Grandma and these women, generally, show they’re pretty tough.

“Halloween” has a high body count with a socially relevant comment, referencing the 1978 movie. Five deaths were remarkable back then, but by today’s standards, it’s not even newsworthy. We have become desensitized and this comment paves the path for the number of victims that will far outnumber the original. Within the first 30 minutes, I lost track of how many horrifically murdered innocent bystanders there are as Myers lumbers into the well-decorated little town on October 31st.

The characters in this film are also a repeat with a babysitter, a couple of Keystone Cops, and housewives baking brownies, all who bite the dust in spectacular special effects kinds of ways. Some of the actual acts are done off-camera and we only hear what is happening, making the act even more grisly, but the film just becomes one savage murder after another.

Curtis’ character is quite interesting, but we never really get a chance to get to know her and become more connected to this emotionally damaged woman. Her relationship with her daughter is also touched upon and her love of her granddaughter is evident, but again, the characters aren’t fleshed out enough to make you care. Allyson is a strong, young woman, and it would have been welcomed to find out more about her, but there is so much time spent in bloodletting that the characters aren’t allowed to develop.

And part of the fun of a horror film is the anticipation of events to come. With so much savagery, there’s no time for slowly and deliberately building the anticipation of when something horrible is going to happen. It just happens continuously.

Perhaps my recollection of the original “Halloween" is recalled using rose-colored glasses and my long-gone naive understanding of horror now jaded, but this is just another slasher movie set on Halloween night. If you go, stick around for the final credits to roll.

<em>2 Stars</em>

WHAT: "Halloween"

WHEN: All weekend.

WHERE: Cinemark Movies 10 — Classic Cinemas Paramount

TIMES: 9:30 a.m. 10:45 a .m. 12:05 p.m. 1:25 p.m. 2:40 p.m. 4:25 p.m. 5:15 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 7:25 p.m. 7:50 p.m. 8:50 p.m. 9:35 p.m. 10:25 p.m. 11:00 p.m. — 12:20 p.m. 2:45 p.m. 5:10 p.m. 7:35 p.m. 9:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.