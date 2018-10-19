Haunted October: Halloween across the area

THE HAUNTED FACTORY

Recommended for ages 15 and older, this classic Kankakee haunt is a must-see for anyone looking for a little Halloween fright. With three floors and only a glow stick to light your way, you’re sure to be scared at the old General Foods Factory. Proceeds from the event go toward maintaining the building, which is used by the American Center for Emergency Response and Education to train local police, fire and military. Learn more about the Factory on Facebook.

<strong>WHERE:</strong> 980 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee

<strong>WHEN:</strong> From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Plan to arrive early to get your spot and dress warm for waiting in line.

<strong>COST:</strong> $10

<strong>LOOK FOR:</strong> Every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Papi’s Pizza will have a food truck on location for those waiting in line. Slices of pizza are $3, chips and desserts are $2 and drinks are $1.

CHEBANSE HAUNTED HOUSE

Every year, the Chebanse Civic Center becomes something a little more sinister. This haunted house is recommended for those 13 and older and features plenty of attractions to make you shiver, whether you’re afraid of the dark, small spaces or something lurking in the hallway. Learn more on Facebook. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

<strong>WHERE:</strong> 180 West First South St., Chebanse

<strong>WHEN:</strong> From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October

<strong>COST:</strong> $10

<strong>LOOK FOR:</strong> Reviewers praise the high-energy actors, so get ready for a few jump scares! Narrow, twisting hallways and hidden doors are sure to keep you lost in the dark for minutes at a time. Unlike similar locations, this haunted house has indoor waiting to keep you out of the cold, so don’t worry about the heavy coat.

BORDERTOWN HAUNTINGS

Head to Momence for this family-friendly festival and the only Halloween fest in the county. There are costume contests for both children and pets and crafts, games and spooky stories for the little ones. Learn more at mainstreetmomence.com/bordertownhauntings.aspx.

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Downtown Momence

<strong>WHEN:</strong> From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

<strong>COST:</strong> Free to enter

<strong>LOOK FOR:</strong> Look for the festival performers, including Farmer Ron, who will be hosting a sing-along at the Earl Schoeffner Farm Museum all day, and magician Mitch Williams, who will be performing throughout the day. Call Main Street Momence at 815-472-3861 for more information about the schedule of events.

SIEGEL’S COTTONWOOD FARM PUMPKIN FEST

This pumpkin-palooza has been named one of the top fall attractions in the country by the Travel Channel, the Huffington Post and more.

Entry gets you access to rides and games such as a mini-train and the tee-ball challenge. Pumpkins are 49 cents per pounds, and those weighing 8 pounds or fewer cost $4 each. Learn more at ourpumpkinfarm.com.

<strong>WHERE:</strong> 17250 Weber Road, Lockport

<strong>WHEN:</strong> Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Halloween

<strong>COST:</strong> General admission is $14.95 Saturdays and Sundays and $11.95 Monday through Friday. Kids under two are free, and grandparents will get in free with the paid grandchild on weekdays.

<strong>LOOK FOR:</strong> This year’s 15-acre corn maze was designed to honor the 80th anniversary of the introduction of Superman. You can also wait until after dark to stop by the terrifying Statesville Haunted Prison, located on the same property. Entry to the nightmarish prison starts 7 p.m. and it’s highly recommended that you purchase tickets in advance. Learn more at statesvillehauntedprison.com.

ROUTE 24 HAUNTED ATTRACTION

This haunted home is the private project of Bill Ritchie, who picks a different beneficiary for the proceeds each year. The 2018 haunted house benefits a local cancer patient, and Ritchie works on the Haunted Factory each year in addition to Route 24. Learn more about Route 24 on Facebook.

<strong>WHERE:</strong> 1717 E. U.S. Route 24, Piper City

<strong>WHEN:</strong> From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 20, 27 and 31

<strong>COST:</strong> Free to enter, donations encouraged

<strong>LOOK FOR:</strong> Route 24 is a classic haunted house, complete with creepy dolls, clowns, skeletons and incredible lighting effects. Reviewers online say it’s safe for tweens and younger teens who don’t mind getting scared, so get the family ready and head to Piper City!