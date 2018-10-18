Happenings Listings: Oct. 18, 2018

Dance

Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call Keiser at 815-932-0360.

Music

Courtney Barnett, <strong>Waxahatchee,</strong> 8 p.m. today, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets $35. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

Nick Moss Band, 9 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago.

Florence + The Machine, 7 p.m. Friday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

Halloweensteen with The Duke Street Kings, featuring Michael McDermott, 8 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets $25-$30. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

Karaoke with Lee, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Backlash, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Just Roll With It Band, 8-11 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 261, 13050 Washington St., Cedar Lake, Ind.; music from 8-11pm; open to the public.

Troye Sivan, <strong>Kim Petraus and Charlie Hanson,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. Tickets: $45.50. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

Southern Accents, Tom Petty tribute band, 8 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $15-$18.

Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Tantric’s official “Mercury Retrograde” Album Release Party, 8 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $20 advance ($25 day of show); $35 VIP. Bands also appearing: Source, Talia, Paralandra.

Gone Country, 8 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St. Bradley.

DJ, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $15-$18.

Joyce Manor, <strong>Vundabar, Big Eyes,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $22-$27. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

Eden, <strong>Kacy Hill,</strong> 8 p.m. Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $25-$30. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

Soften The Glare (Ryan Martinie with Elisium), <strong>A Silent Truth & The Unlawful,</strong> 8 p.m. Sunday, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10 GA, $20 VIP. Dinner for $10. For more information, visit outhousetickets.com.

Open mic night, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Phil Collins, <strong>Not Dead Yet, Live!,</strong> 8 p.m. Monday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

Pete Yorn, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets $35-$285. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

Karaoke, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

Family

Glenda Robinson, <strong>organist, and David Robinson, soloist,</strong> noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Ovid Young Memorial Organ Recital Series, Hawkins Centennial Chapel on Olivet’s campus. Free admission. For more information, call 815-928-5403 or go to olivet.edu/events.

Theater

”Double Trouble,<strong>”</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, The Center for Performing Arts at GSU, University Park. Tickets $55-$85. For more information, visit govst.edu.

”Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,<strong>”</strong> times vary through Sunday, Oriental Theatre, Chicago. or more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

”Truman and the Birth of Israel,<strong>”</strong> times vary through Nov. 18, The Greenhouse Theatre, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit greenhousetheater.org or call 773-404-7336.

”The Golden Girls: Bea Afraid!”, times vary through Nov.; 3 Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit handbagproductions.org or call 773-327-5252.

“Heartbreak Hotel,<strong>”</strong> times vary through Oct. 28, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

Comedy

Adam Ferrara, 7:30 p.m. today, 8:15 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, Schaumburg. Tickets $19-$22. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.