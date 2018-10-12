MUSIC REVIEW: The Night Game (self-titled)

THE NIGHT GAME

‘The Night Game’

<strong>Released:</strong> Sept. 7, 2018

<strong>Label:</strong> Real Johnson Records

It’s finally here. The highly anticipated, self-titled debut album from the new rock-pop group, The Night Game, led by Boys Like Girls’ former frontman Martin Johnson.

After the major success following the release of their first swingle, “The Outfield” in April of 2017, they went on tour with John Mayer and started to pack smaller venues across the country on the popularity of one song.

Now with 10 more songs on the new album, it’s easy to understand why there’s so much hype surrounding this new band, with easy lyrics set against even easier beats and melodies.

Having seen them live twice, they’re definitely a treat to be heard. Don’t miss an upcoming show Nov. 2, at the Chop Shop in Chicago.

<strong>KEY CUTS:</strong> “Bad Girls Don’t Cry,” “The Outfield”

Kiera Allen, Daily Journal